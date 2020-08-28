Fremont Public Schools reports additional positive COVID-19 test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Fremont Public Schools.

The positive case brings the district’s total to seven since FPS first began self-reporting cases in early August.

An additional 41 students and 13 staff members are in quarantine due to potential exposure, according to a Friday press release.

Lois Krohn, FPS coordinator of nurses, offered the following reminders to families:

If you are sick, stay home.

If you have a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, stay home until you are fever free for 24 hours.

If you have two or more symptoms of COVID-19, seek medical attention and stay home.

If you are waiting for COVID-19 test results, stay home.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County remained at 2.25, signifying a low orange risk for a second week.

“Based on the information shared by Three Rivers, the past week trended favorably,” Brad Dahl, associate superintendent of schools said in the press release. “The district continues to be impressed with our students and staff, their willingness to follow the protocol outlined in the blueprint and everyone’s desire to keep our students safe and in school.”