Fremont Public Schools sees COVID numbers remain low

Fremont Public Schools again announced Friday that there were no new active COVID cases among students and staff.

March 4 marked the first time in one-in-a-half- years that no new COVID cases have occurred with students and staff in the district.

No students were out of school Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test, with only one student quarantined due to exposure to a positive case.

A total of 168 students were out of school for any illness on Friday.

No staff members missed school due to a positive COVID-19 test, with no other staff or faculty member in the district quarantined due to exposure to a positive case.

FPS stated employees not at work on Friday for any reason totaled 32.

These numbers show a significant drop in the number of active COVID cases and quarantines among students throughout February, in comparison to the beginning of that month.

From Jan. 28 through Feb. 1, 32 students tested positive for COVID-19 while 55 students were quarantined for exposure.

The number of absent-due-to-any-illness cases at FPS has been fluctuating throughout recent months with a slight increase from January through February with 157 absences reported Jan. 28 and 186 cases reported Feb. 11.

That number did decrease by more than 50 students last week, but since then has raised again by 38 students.

Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools Mark Shepard said last week marked the first time no new COVID cases have appeared among students and staff since August 2020.

FPS continues to urge students and staff to be cautious.

“Stay home if you are sick,” said Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations at FPS. “Stay home if you have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication. Stay home if you have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.”

FPS also reminded the public that the Three Rivers Public Health Department is offering free community testing in conjunction with Total Wellness.

The testing times and days for next week are as follows:

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday;

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday;

The testing will take place at 210 E. Military Ave., in Fremont, across from the downtown Runza restaurant location.

There will be no school for Fremont students from March 14-18. Students will return to classes on Monday, March 21.

