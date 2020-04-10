Fremont real estate agencies offering virtual tours with potential buyers in quarantine

“It’s important to show up close items like the windows and light fixtures that can often be overlooked in still photos,” she said. “During a private virtual showing, the buyer can ask questions, request a closer look at a particular item and often feels like they have a really good grasp on what the home offers by the end of the call.”

The agency plans to “open” four properties this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Even without potential buyers entering the homes, Bixby said the virtual tours have been well-received.

“Reception from our clients and community has been awesome,” she said. “Traditional open houses are usually well-attended this time of year, but our virtual open houses are obtaining hundreds and hundreds of views.”

NP Dodge realtor Sandie McPadden said she’s tried to do virtual tours with most of the properties that she lists even before the pandemic. With all tours moving online, she said it’s been received well by buyers.

“I think they like the ability to see in detail the features of the home before they actually go in,” she said. “It kind of weeds out a lot of people who aren’t interested in it because of something that may be wrong with the house. So it works well, especially in these times where we don’t want unnecessary showings.”