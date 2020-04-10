Fremont real estate agencies offering virtual tours with potential buyers in quarantine

Real estate agencies in the area have still been showing off houses — while their buyers stay in their own.
Instead of inviting people to view their future homes in person, agencies like Don Peterson and Associates and NP Dodge Real Estate have been inviting them online for virtual tours.
Don Peterson President Jennifer Bixby said she’s seen this new system happening across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have been doing private virtual tours all along, but the virtual open houses are something we started just a few weeks ago as social distancing was recommended,” she said. “Housing is an important part of a community’s economy, so we needed to find a way to keep clients and realtors safe and healthy while continuing to serve our community’s housing needs.”
As well as public virtual house tours posted to Don Peterson’s Facebook page, the agency has also offered private tours through FaceTime and Zoom for prospective buyers, something Bixby said has been offered in the past for people moving to the area.
During these private showings, Bixby said the agency does its best to make sure that the potential buyers get a feel for the home, including showing them the insides of cabinets, focusing on items like the furnace and air conditioning and even informing them of particular scents.
“It’s important to show up close items like the windows and light fixtures that can often be overlooked in still photos,” she said. “During a private virtual showing, the buyer can ask questions, request a closer look at a particular item and often feels like they have a really good grasp on what the home offers by the end of the call.”
The agency plans to “open” four properties this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Even without potential buyers entering the homes, Bixby said the virtual tours have been well-received.
“Reception from our clients and community has been awesome,” she said. “Traditional open houses are usually well-attended this time of year, but our virtual open houses are obtaining hundreds and hundreds of views.”
NP Dodge realtor Sandie McPadden said she’s tried to do virtual tours with most of the properties that she lists even before the pandemic. With all tours moving online, she said it’s been received well by buyers.
“I think they like the ability to see in detail the features of the home before they actually go in,” she said. “It kind of weeds out a lot of people who aren’t interested in it because of something that may be wrong with the house. So it works well, especially in these times where we don’t want unnecessary showings.”
Even though the live videos sometimes come with glitches, Bixby said both the buyers and sellers have been able to make viewing the houses work.
“Afterward, we are able to take that live video feed and upload it to other platforms so buyers can view the home at any time in case they weren’t available during the live open house,” she said. “We see this as an additional service we are able to offer our clients and don’t see any particular drawbacks.”
McPadden said she believes more people will start to use virtual tours, even after the pandemic is over.
“I don’t think sellers necessarily like to be disturbed, because they have to leave their house for a showing,” she said. “So I think the virtual tours are really good tools for sellers and buyers, because sellers get less intrusions of their home and the buyers can weed out things before they actually go in them.”
With the adoption of more virtual tours, Bixby said Don Peterson will continue to use video content not just for social media, but to help people find their next place to live.
“The use of video in real estate has been growing, even before the pandemic,” she said. “I know we’ll continue to be tech-forward even when we find a new normal because that’s what today’s consumer wants.”
