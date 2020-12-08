Fremont receives strong long-term credit rating from S&P Global

The city of Fremont was assigned a AA- long-term credit rating from S&P Global for the issuance of combined utility revenue bonds in October.

“We view management’s proactive rate-making practices as a credit positive,” the credit rating agency stated in its report, published in a city of Fremont press release.

S&P Global, the largest credit rating agency in the country, rates borrowers on a scale from AAA to D. The agency provides opinions on creditworthiness and financial strength.

According to the release, the rating is important for the city when issuing bonds to provide assurance to those purchasing the bonds and lowering the interest cost the city pays on the bond financing. It also allows for better interest rates on issued bonds.

“The last time we went out, we got an interest rate of 1.35%, and we thought that was incredible,” City Administrator Brian Newton said. “And then this time, we got a slightly better rating, and the interest rating came in at .68%, and that’s amazing.”

S&P gave the city a “stable outlook,” the release said, and also called the city’s fixed cost coverage metrics, debt, and liabilities strong.