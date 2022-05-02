 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont recognizes water professionals during Drinking Water Week

City of Fremont water professionals

The City of Fremont is observing Drinking Water Week by recognizing its water professionals. 

 Courtesy

The City of Fremont is observing Drinking Water Week by recognizing the hardworking people working around the clock to maintain the infrastructure necessary to deliver quality tap water to and from homes and businesses.

“Drinking Water Week is an opportunity to recognize the amazing water professionals that work in Fremont and the vital role water plays in our daily lives,” Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said in a news release. “It is sometimes easy to take this resource for granted, but this week is to make sure we recognize all those that work behind the scenes to provide this critical service to our community. Fremont has often been rated the best-tasting water in Nebraska, and we appreciate all their efforts. Thank you!”

