Fremont Red Cross blood drive will honor three top donors

Dale Lincoln said he hadn’t planned on giving blood until Jack Petrow called him a wimp.
Lincoln’s friend and coworker, who was postmaster in Fremont in the late 1950s, was hosting a blood drive and asked him to take part.
As he was afraid of needles, Lincoln turned down the offer, and in return, Petrow called him the name, which Lincoln denied.
“He says, ‘Well, you are, because you won’t do it,’” he said. “He upset me, so I went down there and I gave him my first pint of blood.”
Lincoln, along with Debra Hitchler and Donald Ortmeier, will be recognized by the American Red Cross as the top three donors for the Fremont area, giving a combined 800 units of blood.
A blood drive will take place in their honor from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 and from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Christensen Field.
Donors are asked to call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Kyle Jensen, account manager donor recruiter for the Red Cross, said he had gotten the idea to have the drive after honoring top donors in another location.
“It’s nice to kind of see how many units some people have donated, so hopefully that’ll kind of encourage some of the younger generation to say, ‘Why not? I could definitely do that since they’ve been doing that for the past so-many years,’” he said. “So hopefully that’ll kind of encourage a few more young people to come in and donate as well.”
Lincoln said after donating blood, he later became the Dodge County Red Cross chairman for two years, working in a building behind the courthouse.
“As the chairman of the Red Cross, I’d go out and speak to different colleges or high schools, and anybody I could talk to, I would encourage them to give blood, because that’s how important it is,” he said.
Lincoln has donated 31 gallons of blood throughout the years.
“I haven’t done it for quite a while because my wife wanted me to kind of rest,” Lincoln said. “She said, ‘I think you should rest now on this because you’ve been doing this since you were 18 years, 19 years old.’”
Although he hasn’t given blood since July 2016, Lincoln said he plans on donating for the first time in more than four years Monday afternoon, and feels healthy enough to do so.
“You feel good inside when you donate blood, because I always thought about what Jesus did for me when he gave blood and what Jack Petrow said to me, which convinced me to do this, that encouraged me to do it,” he said.
Like Lincoln, Ortmeier also began donating blood in the late 1950s when he was in the service.
“A bunch of us just decided to give blood, so it just kept on going after that,” he said. “I just thought it was really a good feeling for me.”
Since then, Ortmeier said he’s donated just about every chance he’s gotten, as blood donors have to wait eight weeks between donations. Going on 33 gallons, he’s also gotten his family involved.
“My wife, she does a lot, and then my sons and my grandson, they’re in it, so they’re all pretty faithful givers,” he said. “So we really like it, and it just seemed like it’s much nicer to give than to receive.”
Ortmeier said in donating, it always feels good to help people and save lives in a way that doesn’t cost anything.
“The nurses are so good to you and they treat you nice, and it’s just an overall good program,” he said. “And we know that there’s millions of people that need blood, and if we can help in a certain way, well gee whiz, let’s do it.”
Hitchler, who began donating blood in her late 20s, said she had been inspired to donate by her father, who had been good friends with Ortmeier and was undergoing radiation treatments.
“That was probably in the middle-to-late ‘80s, so I just kind of felt like, ‘Well, I’ll step in and give,’” she said. “And it’s just really important to me. It’s something that doesn’t cost me any money that is very valuable to people.”
Instead of donating blood, Hitchler said she prefers to donate platelets, something Lincoln had also done in the past. The two-hour method requires her to travel to Omaha during the weekends.
“Whole blood, you can only give every 56 days, but with platelets, you can give every two weeks because you regenerate them faster than red blood cells,” Hitchler said. “So I try to give every two or three weeks if I can.”
Hitchler said the birth of her grandchildren also made her want to start donating platelets, as her blood can be used to save young children.
“I really feel strongly about doing it because I have grandchildren, and to think of another child really needing blood,” she said. “And also platelets are needed by people going through cancer treatments, things like that.”
By using a digital app, Hitchler is able to track where her blood has gone and how much she’s given, which has been 37 gallons throughout the years.
“For just a tiny bit of discomfort, you can do so much for someone who depends on that,” she said. “All the money in the world cannot buy you health and good blood, so I think if you try to educate people that way, that’d be great.”
All of the honorees said they felt humbled the upcoming drive, which Jensen he thought was a great way to recognize local donors.
“A lot of these people just come in just to donate, so it’s nice to kind of give them some recognition for taking their time, and also their blood donation can save somebody else’s life,” he said. “I kind of wish I could do more for the donors, so it’s one way I can do that.”
Ortmeier said he always appreciates being able to donate, even when he doesn’t know who’s receiving his blood.
“You don’t know half the time who’s getting it, but that’s not the point. You could be helping somebody 1,000 miles away,” he said. “I know they need it, and that’s why I’m there and that’s why my family really loves to do it too.”
