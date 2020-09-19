Fremont Red Cross blood drive will honor three top donors

Since then, Ortmeier said he’s donated just about every chance he’s gotten, as blood donors have to wait eight weeks between donations. Going on 33 gallons, he’s also gotten his family involved.

“My wife, she does a lot, and then my sons and my grandson, they’re in it, so they’re all pretty faithful givers,” he said. “So we really like it, and it just seemed like it’s much nicer to give than to receive.”

Ortmeier said in donating, it always feels good to help people and save lives in a way that doesn’t cost anything.

“The nurses are so good to you and they treat you nice, and it’s just an overall good program,” he said. “And we know that there’s millions of people that need blood, and if we can help in a certain way, well gee whiz, let’s do it.”

Hitchler, who began donating blood in her late 20s, said she had been inspired to donate by her father, who had been good friends with Ortmeier and was undergoing radiation treatments.

“That was probably in the middle-to-late ‘80s, so I just kind of felt like, ‘Well, I’ll step in and give,’” she said. “And it’s just really important to me. It’s something that doesn’t cost me any money that is very valuable to people.”