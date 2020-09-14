Fremont Reporting Center celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony

Heavican said he was excited to see so many people excited about the new center, saying that those who will actually use the services it offers will likely be most pleased.

“They are going to be more pleased than anybody else because they’re going to learn these kinds of skills that they need to be successful,” he said.

Heavican said the overwhelming majority of those who go to jail or prison enter back into society eventually, often without the necessary skills to get a job or “do positive things for their families and communities.”

Without those skills, Heavican said those people can end up behind bars quickly.

“This is a great investment for the community of Fremont, for Dodge County and it’s a great investment for the state of Nebraska,” he said.

Chief Probation Officer Patty Lyon said the classes provided by the new reporting center allow offenders to learn skills they never knew they needed.

“Sometimes we take for granted that you should just know how to do a budget, that you should just know how to generate an income and that’s not the case,” she said. “These classes offer that.”