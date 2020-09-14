Fremont Reporting Center celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony

The District Six Probation Office hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication for the newly unveiled Fremont Reporting Center on Friday.
The center is the 17th reporting center in the Nebraska Probation System. The office’s expansion was announced earlier in March and allows for additional funding and more diverse class options for those utilizing the program.
“This reporting center allows us to add even more programs and services in the ongoing effort and mission to elevate and lift up people involved in the criminal and juvenile court system to positive, permanent and lifelong change,” District 6 Judge Geoffrey Hall said.
The center offers a number of different courses, ranging from anger management and relapse groups to money management courses.
Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican spoke during the ceremony, saying the center benefits those who have had previous trouble with the law or have served time in jail or prison.
“This is kind of a one-stop shopping center for folks to do all kinds of rehabilitative things,” he said.
He said the habits participants learn by attending classes through the reporting center will play a positive role in their lives moving forward.
“This is a wonderful step forward,” he said. “Congratulations to Fremont and to Dodge County for being supportive of this.”
Heavican said he was excited to see so many people excited about the new center, saying that those who will actually use the services it offers will likely be most pleased.
“They are going to be more pleased than anybody else because they’re going to learn these kinds of skills that they need to be successful,” he said.
Heavican said the overwhelming majority of those who go to jail or prison enter back into society eventually, often without the necessary skills to get a job or “do positive things for their families and communities.”
Without those skills, Heavican said those people can end up behind bars quickly.
“This is a great investment for the community of Fremont, for Dodge County and it’s a great investment for the state of Nebraska,” he said.
Chief Probation Officer Patty Lyon said the classes provided by the new reporting center allow offenders to learn skills they never knew they needed.
“Sometimes we take for granted that you should just know how to do a budget, that you should just know how to generate an income and that’s not the case,” she said. “These classes offer that.”
In addition to the skills learned, Lyon said she hoped the classes provide participants with much-needed self confidence.
“I’m very honored that we have become a reporting center,” she said. “It’s definitely a team effort.”
