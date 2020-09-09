Fremont Reporting Center to hold dedication on Friday

The Fremont Reporting Center will host a dedication ceremony celebrating its expansion from a service center to a reporting center from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
The ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m., following the ribbon cutting at the center, located at the District Six Probation Office on 2860 W. 23rd Drive.
The center’s expansion was announced earlier in March, according to Chief Probation Officer Patty Lyon. The expansion allowed for additional funding, which gave the center the opportunity to provide more classes to those utilizing it.
“It was a tremendous accomplishment, because I think even in a pandemic, we’re able to show that we have people living in Dodge County that are very much in need of the services and benefit from these services to become more productive members of society,” Lyon said.
The classes would be accessible to any individual on probation who believes they would be beneficial, Lyon said. Since July 2019, more than 2,400 individuals have attended classes at the now-reporting center.
The center offers a number of different courses, ranging from anger management and relapse groups to money management courses.
Lyon said these courses give clients across the district skills that could provide useful as they look to lead successful lives.
“Maybe they’re lacking in budget or don’t have a good support system,” she said. “It’s those deficits where hopefully we’re able to help them find different ways to deal with stressful situations.”
By offering these classes, individuals will learn to better handle stress-causing circumstances.
“We want them to find different ways to deal with stressful situations so they’re not using or committing crimes, which we know that in itself is a huge benefit to the community,” she said.
