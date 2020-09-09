Fremont Reporting Center to hold dedication on Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Reporting Center will host a dedication ceremony celebrating its expansion from a service center to a reporting center from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

The ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m., following the ribbon cutting at the center, located at the District Six Probation Office on 2860 W. 23rd Drive.

The center’s expansion was announced earlier in March, according to Chief Probation Officer Patty Lyon. The expansion allowed for additional funding, which gave the center the opportunity to provide more classes to those utilizing it.

“It was a tremendous accomplishment, because I think even in a pandemic, we’re able to show that we have people living in Dodge County that are very much in need of the services and benefit from these services to become more productive members of society,” Lyon said.

The classes would be accessible to any individual on probation who believes they would be beneficial, Lyon said. Since July 2019, more than 2,400 individuals have attended classes at the now-reporting center.

The center offers a number of different courses, ranging from anger management and relapse groups to money management courses.