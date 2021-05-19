Fremont resident files petition drive to recall Fremont Council President Mark Legband

A petition to recall Fremont City Council President Mark Legband has been filed at the Dodge County Election Commission office.
The petition was filed by Fremont resident Rachel Tuff on April 16 to replace the Ward 1 council member. Legband has had a seat on the Fremont City Council since 2014.
In a statement regarding the reason for the recall, Tuff alleged Legband “failed to adequately fulfill the duties set forth in his oath of office and the provisions of the Fremont Municipal Code that require a council member to protect the public health, safety, morals and general welfare of the community.”
In the petition, Tuff also alleged Legband was “disrespectful” toward other council members.
In a statement of defense submitted by Legband, he stated that he has represented Fremont with “great pride.”
“Listening to opinions of my neighbors has helped me make the hard calls necessary to improve our community,” he said in the statement. “If you have questions, reach out to me directly before signing this petition. My number is 402-720-1516. I am frustrated that the money wasted on this effort could be used for our community’s critical needs.”
As of Tuesday, Tuff has 30 days to collect 574 signatures from individuals living within Ward 1 to trigger a special election.
Tuff is not a resident of Ward 1, according to Dodge County Election Commissioner Fred Mytty.
This is the first petition drive that has been filed against members of the Fremont City Council since 2014, when a petition was filed and later withdrawn against Councilmember Michael Kuhns, former Councilmember Larry Johnson and former Mayor Scott Getzschman.
Tuff has been outspoken against the council’s work to investigate contract violations between the City of Fremont and the Dodge County Humane Society.
In an interview with the Tribune, Legband described the petition drive as frivolous and disappointing. Legband said he has spent the last six-and-a-half years as a councilmember doing what he believed was best for Fremont.
Legband said he followed advice and recommendations from the city’s legal counsel throughout the investigation into the humane society’s contract violations.
“We can’t just tear up the contract without getting in trouble legally and we wouldn’t have any animal control at all,” he said. “So what we were trying to do was to make sure we had something set up so that when we did get out of the contract with the humane society, we had animal control set up for the city.”
The City of Fremont terminated its contract with DCHS in February. In late January, the city council approved a contract with FurEver Homes for animal sheltering services.
Just days after terminating DCHS’s contract, the humane society filed a lawsuit against the city and FurEver Homes.
Both cases remain open at the district court level, with FurEver Homes set to bring forward a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Thursday and the City of Fremont to take up its first set of interrogatories on May 26.
Legband said the city has a “great setup” with FurEver Homes and said his constituents are happy.
“Everything turned out the way it was supposed to turn out, but a few people think that we didn’t tear up the contract fast enough and I think that’s what it boils down to,” he said. “This is very disappointing.”
Legband said the support he has received from the community have been positive since the petition’s filing.
“I hope that she will not get the support she’s looking for,” he said. “The calls I’m getting from people around the community, they’re all supporting me and they’re all very supportive of our council.”
Tuff did not respond to attempts from the Tribune for comment prior to publication.