Fremont resident files petition drive to recall Fremont Council President Mark Legband

Tuff is not a resident of Ward 1, according to Dodge County Election Commissioner Fred Mytty.

This is the first petition drive that has been filed against members of the Fremont City Council since 2014, when a petition was filed and later withdrawn against Councilmember Michael Kuhns, former Councilmember Larry Johnson and former Mayor Scott Getzschman.

Tuff has been outspoken against the council’s work to investigate contract violations between the City of Fremont and the Dodge County Humane Society.

In an interview with the Tribune, Legband described the petition drive as frivolous and disappointing. Legband said he has spent the last six-and-a-half years as a councilmember doing what he believed was best for Fremont.

Legband said he followed advice and recommendations from the city’s legal counsel throughout the investigation into the humane society’s contract violations.

“We can’t just tear up the contract without getting in trouble legally and we wouldn’t have any animal control at all,” he said. “So what we were trying to do was to make sure we had something set up so that when we did get out of the contract with the humane society, we had animal control set up for the city.”