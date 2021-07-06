Fremont roads experiencing buckling with high temperatures

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’re out there for an hour, two hours, and when you set the concrete, the concrete needs to be secured for a few days before you can put traffic back on it,” he said.

Goedeken said he expects to see more buckling roads this year, as he said some were caused by an “unseasonably” hot period in mid-June.

“Usually, you start seeing these in July and August when the heat really gets up there,” he said. “So we’ll have more, it’s just the nature of nature, I guess.”

Although the buckling itself is rarely witnessed, Goedeken said drivers should take care and let the city know if they see such an occurrence on the road.

“So just call anyone at the city, the street department preferably,” he said. “But if you can’t, just let someone at the city know, and they’ll pass that message on.”

Additionally, Goedeken encourages drivers to keep the workers safe as they fix the buckling roads.

“We’ve got a lot of workers out on the streets, and I always say the same thing: Those cones and barricades are there for a reason,” he said. “I know they’re frustrating, but just bear with it and let the workers work in the safe zone.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0