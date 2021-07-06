 Skip to main content
Fremont roads experiencing buckling with high temperatures
Fremont roads experiencing buckling with high temperatures

Buckling

A truck drives past repairs for a buckled road in Lincoln. Fremont has had several occurrences of roads buckling as temperatures increase.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The City of Fremont is seeing roads buckling from the heat as temperatures reach over 90 degrees this summer.

Director of Public Works David Goedeken said he’s seen such occurrences on 23rd Street and at the Fremont Municipal Airport, both on Airport Road and the runway.

“What happens is those really hot days when the pavement expands, it expands so much that it builds up compression inside the pavement and it basically pops up or it breaks the concrete,” he said.

Buckling, also known as a blow-up, occurs when concrete roads expand due to an increase in heat. Multiple states have been impacted by buckling, resulting in interstate closures.

To repair buckling roads, Goedeken said the area is barricaded off to begin cleaning. A short-term solution, he said, is putting in an asphalt patch as sometimes the pieces that fly out create a tiny pothole or divot in the pavement.

“Sometimes, they even push so hard that they just push two slabs of concrete up and they create kind of a ramp,” Goedeken said. “So obviously, that needs to be barricaded off, but mostly you’ve got to tear out the concrete and replace it.”

Overall, Goedeken said the process takes around a week or longer, with a majority of the time being curing time for the concrete.

“They’re out there for an hour, two hours, and when you set the concrete, the concrete needs to be secured for a few days before you can put traffic back on it,” he said.

Goedeken said he expects to see more buckling roads this year, as he said some were caused by an “unseasonably” hot period in mid-June.

“Usually, you start seeing these in July and August when the heat really gets up there,” he said. “So we’ll have more, it’s just the nature of nature, I guess.”

Although the buckling itself is rarely witnessed, Goedeken said drivers should take care and let the city know if they see such an occurrence on the road.

“So just call anyone at the city, the street department preferably,” he said. “But if you can’t, just let someone at the city know, and they’ll pass that message on.”

Additionally, Goedeken encourages drivers to keep the workers safe as they fix the buckling roads.

“We’ve got a lot of workers out on the streets, and I always say the same thing: Those cones and barricades are there for a reason,” he said. “I know they’re frustrating, but just bear with it and let the workers work in the safe zone.”

Safety concerns aren't the only reason people should give construction and maintenance vehicles a wide berth.

