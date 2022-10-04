 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Rural Fire Department plans pancake feed

The Fremont Rural Fire Department will be hosting a pancake breakfast and firefighter meet-n-greet from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St., in Fremont. Freewill donations will be collected. 

The Fremont Rural Fire Department will be having a pancake feed from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St., in Fremont.

Freewill donations will be collected for the pancake meal.

The event also gives the public a chance to meet the Fremont Rural Firefighters. Everyone is welcome.

