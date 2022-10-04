Fremont Rural Fire Department plans pancake feed

The Fremont Rural Fire Department will be having a pancake feed from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St., in Fremont.
Freewill donations will be collected for the pancake meal.
The event also gives the public a chance to meet the Fremont Rural Firefighters. Everyone is welcome.
