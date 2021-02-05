Fremont Rural Fire Department responds to evacuation

The Fremont Rural Fire Department evacuated an individual near Ridge Road Wednesday afternoon after flood waters surrounded the person’s home.

It’s the fourth rescue call the department has responded to since the area began experiencing flooding last weekend, according to Rural Fire Chief Carl Nielsen.

After receiving the call, Nielsen said the department responded, along with backup from the Fremont Fire Department, and rescued the individual using a boat.

Flood waters had not yet entered the individual’s home, according to Nielsen.

“It was going to start getting cold and everything was going to start freezing up,” Nielsen said. “He just had to get out.”

Nielsen said residents living either in the floodway or near the river need to think proactively when preparing for potential floods.

“When the water is coming up, they need to get out,” he said. “The conditions can change very rapidly down there and the fire departments do not always have the resources or capabilities to get to them and I’d hate to see somebody had a chance to get out and didn’t because they thought they could wait a little bit longer.”