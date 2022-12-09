Fremont’s 2 new council members to be sworn in

Fremont’s two newest city council members are scheduled to be sworn into their new posts during the council’s final meeting of the 2022 calendar year on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The two new members of the council — Paul Von Behren for Ward 1 and Lori Schmidt-Lathrop in Ward 4 — will join the council after the two members they are replacing briefly take part in the meeting before leaving office.

Von Behren is replacing two-term council Member Mark Legband, who decided in February 2022 to leave the council at the end of his term. Legband had served two, four-year terms on the council, being the council president in 2022. Von Behren defeated Robert Steenblock by 170 votes.

During his campaign for city council, Von Behren — a veterinarian, who is retired — focused on what he said were tough-to-cope-with rising property taxes in the city. He believes city decisions affect property taxes, and said he wanted to balance city growth with how much taxes residents pay.

“People in Fremont are hurting,” he said in a Fremont Tribune article in October before the election. “In the last year, inflation has taken away about $6,000 of the average family’s income. I believe we need to keep the city moving, but at the same time we need to keep looking over our shoulder and find a way to measure what it really happening to Fremont’s people.”

Schmidt-Lathrop joins the council after defeating incumbent Brad Yerger in the Nov. 8 election by 264 votes. Yerger had served only one term on the council before losing to Schmidt-Lathrop.

A longtime member of the Fremont Planning Commission and chairperson of the city’s Board of Adjustments, Schmidt-Lathrop campaigned on a theme of collaboration and council teamwork with city staff.

“We get more done working together as a team,” she said in an October article in the Fremont Tribune.

Both Von Behren and Schmidt-Lathrop were present for the entire Nov. 29 city council meeting, taking notes and observing the final full meeting of their predecessors.

In addition to Von Behren and Schmidt-Lathrop, incumbents Glen Ellis and Mark W. Jensen will also be sworn in to their new terms on Tuesday. Ellis defeated challenger Blair Horner by 205 votes, while Jensen won re-election by a 258-vote margin over challenger Emily Sutej

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers off Military Avenue.