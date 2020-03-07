Fremont's educational institutions, Fremont Family YMCA cancel all activities as a precaution

The Fremont Family YMCA will be closed effective immediately through March 8. The Fremont Family YMCA will be conducting deep cleaning and will reopen on Monday, March 9 at their regular time. All activities and clubs will be canceled. The YMCA’s facilities are not at risk.

Spectators of the Special Olympics events and other people who were in the YMCA facility that same day are at much lower risk than the direct participants. Non-participating individuals can self-monitor and contact a local health department or their health care provider if they develop symptoms.

The woman is believed to have contracted the virus while traveling with her father in the United Kingdom from Feb. 18-27, according to Dr. Robert Penn, an epidemiologist at Methodist Hospital.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The most common symptoms reported are fever of greater than 100.4F, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Evidence to date suggests that this virus doesn’t stay in the environment for an extended period of time. Without ongoing contamination from ill people, the facility where the event was held isn’t a risk for ongoing exposure.