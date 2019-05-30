The City of Fremont Tree Disposal Site will be opening for residential tree and brush disposal on Saturdays starting this Saturday, June 1.
The Tree Disposal Site is located on South Broad Street, just before the Platte River Bridge. The disposal site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until further notice. The site is for residential disposal only; commercial disposal will not be accepted.
Below are the rules of the Tree Disposal Site:
* Individuals will be required to sign in with city staff and be required to provide name, address, phone number, what was dropped off and where it came from.
* Individuals will be required to unload their own vehicles/trailers.
* Commercial tree/landscaping companies are prohibited.
* City of Fremont staff will direct where to dump.
* Grass clipping and leaves will not be accepted. These items must be taken to the transfer station.
* The City of Fremont reserves the right of refusal to any individual that does not meet above criteria.
* Rules are subject to revision as needed.