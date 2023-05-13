People know that leaving dog waste in the yard can create an offensive odor.

They also know what a nuisance it is to have to scrape it off the bottom of their shoes.

But how many of us are aware of the health hazards posed by dog waste?

“If it sits long enough, it will damage your lawn,” said Lloyd Sell, a Fremont native known locally as the Turdinator. “If it gets washed into the ground during a heavy rain, it will eventually get into rivers. That’s where we get our drinking water.”

In addition to the damage done to grass, Sell said the feces also draw flies and breed parasites.

“When a dog steps in it and then tracks into the house, everyone living there can be impacted,” he said.

Sell has been removing dog waste from kennels and yards in Fremont and surrounding communities for the past 15 years. The local man said he has reasonable rates and enjoys the work.

He also dispels a myth about dog waste.

Contrary to popular belief, Sell said dog waste is not a good fertilizer. “It has to be taken to a processing center where it’s composted,” he said.

BabelBark, a website that provides pet care information, reports that the Environment Protection Agency has classified dog waste as a biohazard, specifically a major contributor to water pollution. The agency recommends disposing of dog waste using biodegradable bags.

Rose Seemann, founder of the pet composting company Envirowagg, is the author of the book “The Pet Poo Pocket Guide: How to Safely Compost and Recycle Pet Waste.”

“More than half of all households have pets, so we need to do something with the waste,” she said.

Much of what folks scoop ends up in a landfill.

“Unless it is a highly-rated compostable type, the bag typically used will take many years to fully degrade, if at all,” Seemann said.

Dr. Stephanie Turner of Fremont’s Pet Hospital shared a report from AMVA (American Veterinary Medical Association) citing an upsurge in cases involving drug-resistant hookworms.

The Aug. 21, 1021 report issued a warning from veterinary parasitologists that multidrug-resistant hookworms (found in feces) are spreading in the U.S. and veterinarians should watch for persistent infections.

The report further stated hookworms can release hundreds of eggs per gram of feces, producing thousands of eggs in a single kennel.

“It is more important than ever to prevent the spread to other pets as well as to humans,” Turner said.

Leigh Ackland is the director of the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology at Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia. She has been composting her own dog’s waste for years.

“Poop left to break down au natural commonly ends up making its way into our waterways through runoff,” she said. “Bacteria is a significant problem. The water becomes contaminated with potential health risks.”

The two biggest worries about composting dog waste are generally the smell and the risk of germs and parasites.

“Compost that you make has lost all of its smell because all the molecules have broken down into their individual components,” she explained in a report featured in the June 2021 issue of American Kennel Club. “If anything, it only has an inoffensive earthy aroma within a matter of days.”

Regarding the risk of germs and parasites, Ackland said the composting done at one’s home will involve only waste from the dogs who live there.

“If they get regular veterinary care and treatment for common parasites, the risk is minimal,” she said.

Ackland also said the heat generated in a large, adequately tended compost pile will kill off any pathogens.

“Temperatures can reach as much as 160 degrees Fahrenheit,” she said, “especially if it contains grass cuttings.”

Sell, who has a tenured history of dog waste removal, told how he began the endeavor.

“I started out delivering frozen food,” he said. “During one of my deliveries, I noticed a guy picking up dog poop and thought that was something I could do on the side.”

Sell devoted one day a week to removing dog waste, but as more people became aware of this service, he began getting more calls.

What does he most enjoy about this type of work?

“I love working by myself,” he said. “I love the peace and quiet. I also enjoy meeting other dogs.”

Sells takes one of his dogs with him on pick-up calls.

“I usually take my yellow Lab B.B. with me, but sometimes I take Annabel,” he said.

Sell also cleans out the kennels at a hunting-dog training facility in Gretna.

“That’s where I found Annabel. The guy who runs the training center loves it when I bring her,” Sell said.

Sell’s first helper was a black Lab named Ozzy.

“He was B.B.’s father,” Sell said.

Another thing Sell appreciates about the work he does is the freedom to set his own hours.

“I’ve always been an early riser, even as a kid,” he said. “So I don’t mind going out before the sun comes up.”

Every season presents its challenges, but Sell finds winter the hardest.

“If there’s ice on the ground that makes the removal very time consuming,” Sell noted.

He said spring is the worst time of year for him because of the frequent changes in the weather.

“Typically there’s a lot of rain, which sometimes make the waste very heavy,” He said.

Sell recalled a funny incident that resulted after a he removed a lot of rain-soaked dog waste.

“I got a call from one of our sanitation companies,” he said. “I was told one of the employees was unable to lift a trash container. ‘You must’ve filled it with cement!’ he said to me. I laughed and said, ‘No, it’s not cement. Just very wet dog crap.’”

Sell said summer is his favorite time of year.

“I don’t mind the heat,” he said. “By getting an early start, I can be finished before the temperature peaks.”

Sell said some of his customers are surprised by how reasonable his rates are.

“I don’t have any overhead,” he said. “So I don’t need to charge very much.”

The most common question Sell hears from his customers?

“When can you come out so I can mow?”

To book the Turdinator, call (402) 669-4096..