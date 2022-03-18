Fremont School Board reveals poverty levels, digital instructions and early-outs

Elementary school principals report that 65% — or higher — of their students live at or below the poverty line.

The principals made their reports on Monday night during the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

Representatives from multiple Fremont elementary schools revealed percentages relating to poverty, mental health and social wellbeing at the meeting. This included a report of FPS social workers issuing 200 reports to mental health therapy.

Chris Raasch, principal at Bell Field, said 65% of students attending are at or below the poverty line.

“This number used to be higher, but since making our meals free, that number has gone down,” Raasch said. “These numbers follow a similar trend throughout Linden and JCAC.

Diane Beninato, principal at Linden, said the poverty rate is hovering at approximately 75%.

JCAC principal Brent Harrill did not necessarily touch on the poverty rate, but did touch on the numbers of students, who qualified for free/reduced lunches (a similar indicator in relation to poverty rates) which stands at 61%.

The district and the faculty at the various elementaries explained ways they are addressing these issues and the hopes of what is to come.

All schools listed have a free/reduced lunch program and a backpack program. The backpack program allows schools (and organizations associated with the schools) to buy foods and coupons to give to students to take home.

At JCAC, Harrill showed the number of students, who qualified for free/reduced lunches, was 69% back in 2020, leading to a drop of 8% of students during the school year.

Social issues also have been a major concern for the district throughout the years and were discussed at the meeting in conjunction with meeting the needs of the students.

“We all know about ‘Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs.’ If basic needs are not being met, more than likely they are not learning what they need to in the classroom,” said Shayla Linn, a social worker at Fremont Public Schools.

In 2021, social workers at Fremont High School kick-started “The Hub,” which provides basic needs to students, like food, clothing, hygiene products, school supplies and more.

Fremont Middle School has a similar support service with “The Urban Tiger,” but social workers don't want the effort to stop there.

“Eventually, we hope to replicate this across the district, in each building, so all students have access to this stuff,” Linn said.

Linn reported that, so far, during the 2021-2022 school year, 200 reports to mental health therapy have been issued by FPS social workers.

On average, the social workers see 90 students a week at FHS, 29 students a week at FMS and 20 students a week from the various elementary sites.

In recognition of the work that these Fremont school organizations have done for students, the board authorized two donations made to assist children in need.

The first was given by the Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma Society for $500, which will be used to fill 50 backpacks for The Urban Tiger. The second was from Beyond School Bells in the amount of $11,000 which will be directed to Fremont’s After School Program.

“This is all very generous,” said Scott Jensen, executive director of secondary operations at FPS. “We’re not only grateful for the donations, but proud of the work these organizations have been doing.”

The board was also present for discussions surrounding digital literacy for students at the district.

Todd Niehaus, assistant principal at FMS, discussed with the board the important role of instruction on electronic and digital behavior.

“The topics we are covering are sexting, cyberbullying, harassment and media literacy. We can incorporate this instruction into our Tiger Time lessons. These topics are relevant for grades seven and up. Our lessons provide proactive and applicable education to students,” Niehaus said.

Mark Shepard, superintendent of FPS, agreed with the implementation given the consequences that befall many young people across the country.

“Oftentimes, students get caught in a situation that is very uncomfortable and it can lead to some pretty hefty legal consequences. It definitely can become a distraction in school,” Shepard said.

Lessons will be given to students at the middle school and high school. Parents of FHS/FMS students will have the option to remove their child out of these lessons, if they feel it is necessary.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the topics, we do intend to notify the parents of what we will be teaching. There will be a reminder sent out prior to the lessons and parents will be given the option to opt their child out if they so choose,” Niehaus said.

In other news, the board approved Tuesday, April 5, as an early-out day at FHS. The decision comes from ACT and Pre-ACT tests being taken that day for juniors and sophomores, respectively, at the district. The decision comes from giving seniors and freshman activities as well to justify an early-out for the school.

Freshman will receive the ASVAB and career workshops, along with discussions on bullying and harassment prevention. Seniors will have no school that day, giving students the time to fill out scholarship applications or to visit prospective colleges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0