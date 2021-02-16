Fremont schools, entities close due to extreme cold temperatures

Additionally, LPP also announced Monday afternoon that it would cancel first-shift production for Tuesday, but would run full production for its second shift. Make-up information will be posted at a later time.

Jessica Kolterman, director of corporate and external affairs for LPP, said the company has a policy that if the temperature and wind chill is low enough, the situation would be evaluated to determine if its birds can be transported.

“We have a threshold set, and so it’s very rare that this temperature combined with wind chill reaches what it does,” she said. “This is the first time this has occurred in Nebraska in 40 years, I believe, and so because of our policy, we just have to take a pause and look at what that looks like in terms in the health and welfare of the birds.”

Kolterman said other factors other than temperature and wind chill go into the decision.

“It also is the location that they’re coming from, how far that is from our facility,” she said. “We also look at considerations like road conditions, if there’s snow on the road and different things that tie into that as well.”