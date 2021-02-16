Fremont schools, entities close due to extreme cold temperatures

With Fremont seeing temperatures drop to as low as -19 degrees Monday morning, many schools and organizations are temporarily closing.
A wind chill warning is in effect by the National Weather Service, as wind chills drop to -30 to -39 degrees Monday night.
On Tuesday, the Dodge County Courthouse will close an additional day, according to Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel.
“Everything that was scheduled for tomorrow is going to have to be rescheduled,” he said. “And we’re going to close the probation office as well, which is a pretty large building out on the northwest corner of town.”
However, Missel said the building isn’t shutting down completely, as the sheriff’s office will still be operational.
“But the typical things that take place at the courthouse like the treasurer’s office, the county clerk’s office, the courts, assessor, none of those will be accessible tomorrow,” he said.
Missel said the closure came at the request of Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton, who said in a city update Friday that the city was having its gas limited by its provider, Northern Natural Gas.
While he hasn’t seen a closure like this during his 17 years on the board, Missel said he understands the severity of the situation.
“We don’t want to risk our residents not receiving the natural gas to stay warm in their homes,” he said. “And so if we as a public body at least can make a difference in doing that, I have to support it.”
Newton said the courthouse is the only governmental building that is seeing a closure based on its status as an interruptible customer.
While cities like Lincoln and Omaha are seeing rolling blackouts in an attempt to conserve electricity after the Southwest Power Pool declared an Emergency Alert Level 3, Newton said Fremont won’t see any, as the city uses coal-fired generating stations.
“Although Fremont is interconnected with the SPP electric grid, we can produce enough power with our own coal-fired power plants to avoid having to do rolling blackouts,” Newton said in a press release. “Fremont’s only concern is that there are no contingencies available to Fremont from SPP, should something cause our plants to trip off line.”
Newton told the Fremont Tribune that different entities were doing their part, as WholeStone Farms is running on fuel oil and Methodist Fremont Health is running on fuel oil and natural gas.
With the cold temperatures and wind chill, Lincoln Premium Poultry announced last weekend that it would cancel production on Monday and make up the lost time this Saturday.
Additionally, LPP also announced Monday afternoon that it would cancel first-shift production for Tuesday, but would run full production for its second shift. Make-up information will be posted at a later time.
Jessica Kolterman, director of corporate and external affairs for LPP, said the company has a policy that if the temperature and wind chill is low enough, the situation would be evaluated to determine if its birds can be transported.
“We have a threshold set, and so it’s very rare that this temperature combined with wind chill reaches what it does,” she said. “This is the first time this has occurred in Nebraska in 40 years, I believe, and so because of our policy, we just have to take a pause and look at what that looks like in terms in the health and welfare of the birds.”
Kolterman said other factors other than temperature and wind chill go into the decision.
“It also is the location that they’re coming from, how far that is from our facility,” she said. “We also look at considerations like road conditions, if there’s snow on the road and different things that tie into that as well.”
Along with the safety of its birds and employees, Kolterman also said LPP has a good working relationship with the Fremont community and wanted to help with the gas situation.
“We talked to the city about energy loads, and also, I think it actually worked out well with the community that we did end up shifting our production,” she said. “That will allow extra capacity on the grid.”
Additionally, multiple schools are seeing closures this week. Archbishop Bergan Catholic School, North Bend Central Public Schools and Cedar Bluffs Public Schools canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday.
Scribner-Snyder Community Schools canceled classes Monday due to extreme low temperatures and a malfunctioning HVAC system, Superintendent Joe Peitzmeier said.
“There were three rooms that were in the 40s, so we just couldn’t make that work,” he said.
Peitzmeier said the rolling blackouts were also a concern for the school, as he said the building had three power outages during a meeting Monday.
“I saw something from Burt County Public Power; They’ve talked about doing some 30-minute blackouts because the grid can’t handle all of it,” he said. “So that kind of concerns me, having 30 minutes of no heat.”
Midland University announced that it would hold all of its classes virtually Monday and Tuesday due to the weather.
Merritt Nelson, vice president of enrollment management and marketing for Midland, said one of the biggest factors behind the decision was the variation in the school’s population, with students coming from 43 different states.
“A lot of our students just aren’t used to this type of weather and haven’t grown up in this type of weather and don’t necessarily understand yet how dangerous the weather can be,” he said. “And so many of them just aren’t equipped with the clothes and the coats and the mittens and the hats to make sure that if they are outside that they are safe.”
As Midland typically closes for snow or ice during this time of year, Nelson said the school always takes the wellbeing of its students, faculty and staff into consideration.
“Our students might move three or four times during the course of a morning from building to building,” he said. “We also have students that live off-campus but walk to campus for class, so we took that into consideration.”
As each student has been given an iPad, Nelson said learning virtually has been easier with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just are really proud of our faculty and our students to be able to learn virtually,” he said. “It’s a different obviously mode of learning, but they do a great job and we’re extremely happy with where we’re at right now.”