Fremont schools, organizations announce new plans with COVID-19

Both schools will not require daily temperature tests or masks, but recommend masking for unvaccinated individuals when school starts on Aug. 9 for Bergan and Aug. 10 for FPS.

Students and staff with a fever greater than 100 degrees will be required to stay out of school until they are fever free for 24 hours. Those who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days.

Additionally, Trinity Lutheran School will also be a mask-choice school and begin classes on Aug. 11.

Midland is encouraging its students, faculty and staff to receive vaccinations but will not make it a requirement for when classes start on Aug. 30.

The university will also not require masks, but recommended their usage for people not vaccinated. It plans on releasing its full Return to Campus Plan soon and is also working with Three Rivers.

MCC has no mask mandate but requires 3 feet of distancing on campus. It will offer a mix of in-person, online and blended classes when its school year begins on Sept. 8.

Both Fremont and Dodge County buildings and facilities will continue to be open to the public and will not require the usage of masks.