Fremont schools prepare for shift to online learning during indefinite closure

"We are in such uncharted territory, what does grading even look like early on?" he said. "Early works will be more completion based because we need to give students the opportunity to learn online."

As of now, Meyer said the plan is to continue teaching online. He said it is too soon to predict how this is going to affect the school's schedule long-term. If this continues into the summer, however, it could impact how the school prepares for the next year.

"It's too early to say how this can affect us come summer because we don't know what this looks like," he said. "It could be worse nationwide in May and that's when we start preparing for the fall year. For us to go into the summer with an uncertain time would be scary."

Koenig said Archbishop Bergan is experiencing its own share of unknowns as it prepares for the indefinite closure. He said the area schools would band together to do what was best for their students.

"Our largest obstacle is always financing for Trinity and Bergan," he said.

He said ensuring that resources are available can be difficult. Archbishop Bergan doesn't operate on a 1:1 ratio like Trinity Lutheran and FPS. Koenig said the school currently has a "buy your own device" program and allows students to rent laptops from carts.