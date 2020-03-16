Fremont schools prepare for shift to online learning during indefinite closure

Local schools are developing plans to continue learning online after closing indefinitely due to growing coronavirus concerns.
All three schools are currently on Spring Break, giving teachers time to prepare for the transition, according to Trinity Lutheran STEM Coordinator Brett Meyer.
The schools initially announced closures in conjunction with Midland University through March 14. Midland’s closure was extended through April 5.
“When that initial two-week closure was announced, I immediately went into preparing for online learning,” Meyer said. “That’s just how I have looked at this from my perspective.”
Meyer said he reached out to Bergan Principal Dan Koenig and FPS Director of Information Services Cliff Huss about the potential of continuing education online.
"I just wanted to open up communication to start sharing resources and knowledge because we're all in this together," Meyer said.
Meyer said that when most think about taking an online class, they think of a college course taken through a major university. The problem for Trinity Lutheran, along with other Fremont Schools, is that they lack a learning management system, which hinders the schools' ability to deliver content.
At Trinity Lutheran, Meyer said a teacher will conduct some form of video teaching where all the students will follow along online.
"We're going to have to create expectations for our students at home for online learning," he said. "We're also going to have students, instead of typically asking them to do a worksheet, we're going to try and have them build a project."
Meyer said Trinity Lutheran's student population with less access to internet access than FPS is lower. For students who lack an internet connection, Meyer said they can go through Fremont's local provider, Spectrum.
"The understanding is that our local provider is offering free access for families who don't have Spectrum, just contact them," he said.
Trinity recently introduced Google Chromebooks to first and second graders last summer, meaning the school's student population currently operates on a 1:1 ratio.
While most students at Trinity Lutheran will continue their education online, Meyer said the school's kindergarten class will have to move forward in a different way.
Rather than following along online, kindergartners will be forced to continue their education through weekly packets. Teachers will send home weekly packets for their students, Meyer said.
"There isn't going to be any grading, it's just making sure they are completing the concepts," he said.
The same will follow for Trinity's remaining grades for the first two weeks. He said there won't be any grading as students and teachers adjust.
"We are in such uncharted territory, what does grading even look like early on?" he said. "Early works will be more completion based because we need to give students the opportunity to learn online."
As of now, Meyer said the plan is to continue teaching online. He said it is too soon to predict how this is going to affect the school's schedule long-term. If this continues into the summer, however, it could impact how the school prepares for the next year.
"It's too early to say how this can affect us come summer because we don't know what this looks like," he said. "It could be worse nationwide in May and that's when we start preparing for the fall year. For us to go into the summer with an uncertain time would be scary."
Koenig said Archbishop Bergan is experiencing its own share of unknowns as it prepares for the indefinite closure. He said the area schools would band together to do what was best for their students.
"Our largest obstacle is always financing for Trinity and Bergan," he said.
He said ensuring that resources are available can be difficult. Archbishop Bergan doesn't operate on a 1:1 ratio like Trinity Lutheran and FPS. Koenig said the school currently has a "buy your own device" program and allows students to rent laptops from carts.
He said the school currently operates on around a 2:1 ratio.
"Not every kid is going to have the connectivity or power to learn," he said. "There are a lot of unknowns."
Meyer said Trinity had additional resources, including laptops, that it may be able to supply to schools if necessary.
"It is very difficult because you want to be calm and want the children to see no panic in your face and that's where we really have to rely on each other in the community," he said. "That's why I want FPS and Bergan involved in the population. We don't want learners to be left out and if we can help either of these schools that's what we want to do."
Plans are in development at FPS to continue providing education to its students in the midst of Monday's announcement, according to Superintendent Mark Shepard.
Shepard said the schools' educational plans aren't solidified yet, but he expects everything to be in place by the time Spring Break ends next week.
"We're working on a plan to allow students to continue to review and enhance knowledge in curriculum areas," he said.
These plans will likely include both a technical and written aspect for grades 5-12. Grades K-4 will likely focus solely on written materials.
Shepard said these plans will focus primarily on reviewing previous materials rather than learning new content online.
"All of our learning will be review and enhancement," he said. "It won’t be new learning or teaching online like you would see at a college."
Shepard said an internet connection will not be required in order to continue education during the closure. He added that the school contacted the City of Fremont on Friday to discuss plans to make Spectrum available to families in need of an internet connection should they need it.
FPS plans to communicate information to families at least once a week regarding the school's next step and plan for that upcoming week.
"It's a very fluid situation," he said. "What we're communicating to families is that we'll communicate those plans every Thursday so they can make plans for the wellbeing of their children."
Shepard said the safety of students, faculty and the community is paramount.
"We take that responsibility very seriously and will continue to make decisions that support our community and our student and families," he said.