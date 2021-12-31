Fremont Schools Updating COVID-19 Protocols

Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic School and Trinity Lutheran School announced changes to their COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.

The updated protocols will take effect next week and are in response to the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. The schools continue to work closely with the Three Rivers Public Health Department and are in communication daily with Terra Uhing, Executive Director of Three Rivers.

“The new quarantine and isolation guidelines allow for students and staff to get back to the classroom sooner, creating fewer disruptions in learning. The main component that we continue to impress upon our staff, parents and students is that if you are sick, stay home and consider getting vaccinated,” said Mark Shepard, Superintendent of Schools for FPS.

“Our parochial and public school partnership allows us to continue using consistent protocols across the Fremont community,” said Dan Koenig, Archbishop Bergan principal. “We have many families and students that we share in common with FPS and Trinity, it makes sense that we have very similar protocols in place.”

The outlined changes which are slated to begin on Monday are as follows:

Social distancing

Breakfast/Lunch: Implement protocols to achieve social distance.

Classroom spacing: Classrooms will be arranged in a fashion that allows for maximum spacing between desks/tables with desks all facing the same direction when possible.

Activities: In gymnasiums and the Fremont High School Auditorium, fans and spectators are encouraged to sit with individuals they typically socialize with — maintaining appropriate social distancing.

Transportation: Buses will be disinfected at the conclusion of routes.

PPE and Cleaning

The district and contracted cleaning services will increase the intensity of cleaning services and continue the daily use of electrostatic charged spraying equipment.

Hand sanitizer will be readily available and its use is strongly encouraged.

Field Trips

Field trips will be limited and approved after careful consideration by district administration. Advanced protocols will be followed based on the requirements in place at the final destination.

Outside visitors

Outside visitors during the school day will be limited to those with an educational purpose.

Vaccine Clinics

The schools will continue to work with Three Rivers Public Health on providing opportunities for staff and students (with parent permission).

Temperature Monitoring (FPS only)

Temperatures will not be taken upon arrival at the beginning of the school day and for entry/access to all FPS facilities including for extracurricular activities. Should COVID-19 or influenza numbers escalate the district may re-implement daily temperature checks for entry to facilities.

Quarantine/Isolation

If You Test Positive for COVID-19 (Isolate)

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status:

Stay home for five days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.

Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

If You Were Exposed to Someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine)

If you—have been boosted or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months:

Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on Day 5, if possible.

If you develop symptoms, get a test and stay home.

If you—Completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than six months ago and are not boosted or completed the primary series of J&J over two months ago and are not boosted or are unvaccinated:

Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.

Test on Day 5 if possible.

If you develop symptoms, get a test and stay home.

Three Rivers Public Health offers free community testing. The times available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 1-5:30 p.m., Fridays. Testing is located at 210 East Military Ave. in Fremont. For vaccination clinic information, please visit https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19-Dashboard/Covid-19-Vaccinations.

“We are thankful for the collaborative relationship we have with the Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran Schools and will continue to work together to ensure that our students, staff and community are safe as we navigate COVID-19,” Uhing said.

More detailed information regarding these guidelines are on the FPS website, under the Return to School 2021 page.

https://fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021/ and Archbishop Bergan Website at https://www.berganknights.org/calendar_news/news.html.

