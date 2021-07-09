Fremont Scouting program seeks new members

The Scouting program in Fremont is looking for new members.

Youth ages 11-18 can join the Scouting program.

Troop 1103 meets from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays at First United Methodist Church on Seventh and Broad streets in Fremont.

If you have any questions, contact Jim Jourdan, Scout Master, at 402-719-736, pokeyjourdon@aol.com; or Yogi Martin, Assistant Scout Master, at 402-669-1784, yogimartin@aol.com. Both Jourdan and Martin have over 60 years of scouting experience.

Cheris Foley, Advancement Chairperson, can be contacted at 402-641-1849, mariposo2@yahoo.com.

One of the goals of the Scouting program is to become an Eagle Scout. Nationally only 3% earn their Eagle Scout award. Scouting Troop 1103 recently has had over 50% earn their Eagle.

Leaders are looking for enough girls to join to start a female troop in the Fremont area.

As with all programs, adult and parental participation is vital. In starting a female troop, there are specific requirements in place for adult leadership. Some leadership training programs are required.

