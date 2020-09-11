Fremont sees big sales tax growth even with COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont has seen its highest receipts from sales and use tax so far, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

From June 2015 to June 2020, Fremont’s overall receipts rose from $548,279 to $846,860, a 154% increase, according to an update from City Administrator Brian Newton.

“Sales and use tax receipts are a good indicator of a community’s economy and from data, ... Fremont’s economy is not only strong, but growing quite rapidly when compared to several communities our size,” Newton wrote in his update.

From April to June, Fremont’s receipts grew 145%, even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The city also saw a 112% growth from June 2019 to this June, going from $758,257 to $846,860, and a 128% growth from May to June, going from $663,400 to $846,860.

In his update, Newton compared Fremont to cities of similar size, including North Platte, Norfolk and Hastings.

“They’ve seen tiny bits of growth, but man, Fremont’s growth has just been spectacular,” he told the Fremont Tribune.

Comparatively, since 2015, North Platte has grown 115%, Norfolk has grown 102% and Hasting has grown 126%. From April to June, North Platte grew 142% and Norfolk and Hastings grew 132%.