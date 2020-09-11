Fremont sees big sales tax growth even with COVID-19

Fremont has seen its highest receipts from sales and use tax so far, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
From June 2015 to June 2020, Fremont’s overall receipts rose from $548,279 to $846,860, a 154% increase, according to an update from City Administrator Brian Newton.
“Sales and use tax receipts are a good indicator of a community’s economy and from data, ... Fremont’s economy is not only strong, but growing quite rapidly when compared to several communities our size,” Newton wrote in his update.
From April to June, Fremont’s receipts grew 145%, even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The city also saw a 112% growth from June 2019 to this June, going from $758,257 to $846,860, and a 128% growth from May to June, going from $663,400 to $846,860.
In his update, Newton compared Fremont to cities of similar size, including North Platte, Norfolk and Hastings.
“They’ve seen tiny bits of growth, but man, Fremont’s growth has just been spectacular,” he told the Fremont Tribune.
Comparatively, since 2015, North Platte has grown 115%, Norfolk has grown 102% and Hasting has grown 126%. From April to June, North Platte grew 142% and Norfolk and Hastings grew 132%.
Newton said he was also surprised to see how the cities’ trends showed that they moved up and down with each other.
“That tells you something about just retail activity in general: It tracks each other,” he said. “I don’t care where you live, the spending goes up and down, kind of based on the time of year, so that was fascinating.”
More information on receipt data for Fremont and other communities can be found on the Department of Revenue’s website.
“I think what we’re doing is working,” Newton said. “Fremont is certainly seeing great, great growth.”
