Fremont is facing a gas rate increase for 2020 due to increased delivery costs from its provider, Northern Natural Gas.
According to City Administrator Brian Newton, the new rates have already added $210,000 to gas rates in January, with the burden falling upon the customers.
“We’ve been fortunate that Northern’s rates have been very affordable for many years,” he said. “But when they were talking about, in their cost, a 300% increase, it was rather abrupt, and we were pretty shocked about the whole thing.”
Northern Natural Gas, based in Omaha, owns and operates the largest interstate natural gas pipeline system in the country, providing to 82 utilities in several states.
The City of Fremont gets charged by Northern to use the pipeline to deliver the gas around the city. Northern is the only natural gas delivery company to have pipelines in the area.
Newton said the City was notified in mid-2019 that Northern had filed a rate increase with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for all its pipeline customers starting in January 2020.
“It’s a substantial rate increase,” he said. “We did the math and were like, ‘Oh my goodness. This is going to be a big increase.’”
The increase would bring about a $15 to $20 increase per month for the average user in Fremont. The city has about 10,000 users, ranging from households to companies.
“Your bills always do bump up a little bit in the wintertime, but some of that bump is going to be because of that rate increase,” Newton said.
After finding out about the increase, Newton said the City reached out to other utilities that were affected and found a group from Minnesota and Wisconsin that were pooling resources to challenge it.
“So we’ve been working with that group now probably since late summer or fall,” he said. “I think we can find a compromise or solution to mitigate some of the increase in rates.”
Northern had lowered its participating rate increase for January, but Newton said the City is still not satisfied with the number.
“The rates that they implemented are going to be refundable, so whatever FERC does, if they do issue lower rates, then Northern has to go back and issue us a refund that’ll get passed on to our customers,” he said.
Newton said he’s not optimistic that the City will be able to find a good compromise.
“Northern’s kind of dug in their heels, and I think the group, obviously there will be some sort of settlement reached at FERC,” he said, “but it probably is not going to be what we thought it should be.”