Fremont sees new peak in electricity usage last month

The city of Fremont set a new record peak for electricity last month with 107.29 megawatts reported on June 17.

The record was previously broken after almost nine years on June 16 with 102.74 MW reported. The record was previously set at 96.7 MW on July 24, 2012.

City Administrator Brian Newton said in a city update that he believed an even higher peak could be seen later this year with oppressive heat through July and August.

Although Newton said the city is not currently at risk of exceeding its electric generation resources as the maximum output from Fremont’s three power plants is 120 MW, a day where that happens could occur in the future.

“I get asked all the time, ‘Where are we with the power plant? How much life does it have left?’” he told the Fremont Tribune. “And that’s what I’m trying to address, is how close the new peak comes to what we have capabilities of producing.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To better prepare for such an occurrence, Newton said the city is seeking proposals for an extra 25 MW of power from other state electric generation sources either later this year or early next year.