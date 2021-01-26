Fremont sees 'rare' snowfall, city expects cleanup to last through the week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roughly three-quarters of an inch of moisture will likely come from the 9 inches of total snowfall in the area. With a frost depth of almost three inches, that moisture will likely head into the surrounding rivers and tributaries as snow begins to melt later in the week.

"It's going to be that freeze-thaw-freeze pattern for several days and so what is actually good about that is that we're not just throwing all this moisture into the rivers right away," Kern said.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gabrielle Frank said troopers remained relatively busy throughout Monday's snowfall. However, she said many Dodge County residents heeded the warnings to stay at home leading into the week.

"I think a lot of people heeded the warnings to stay home because traffic was fairly light throughout the day and then into the evening," she said.

Frank said DCSO troopers responded to three accidents on Monday, including one around a quarter mile west of Luther Road on U.S. Highway 275 at 9:30 a.m.

The accident wasn't significant and nobody was injured, but Frank said the highway was shut down for around an hour.

Frank said troopers also responded to five motorist assist calls, which included cars that slid off the road or into a ditch.