Fremont sees 'rare' snowfall, city expects cleanup to last through the week

The last 24 hours have been a battle for Mark Vyhlidal and the City of Fremont Street Department.
Vyhlidal, the superintendent of Public Services for the Street Department, said crews have been working non-stop since 7 a.m. Monday to clear emergency routes and residential streets in Fremont after almost 10 inches of snow hit the area on Monday.
"With snowfall coming down at that rate, it can get rather frustrating due to the fact that a street is plowed and within 15 minutes, it looks like it hasn't been plowed," he said. "It's a battle. It's a total battle."
Thirty-three loaders and snow plows were deployed early Monday morning to begin clearing roads. The City of Fremont declared a snow emergency that remained in effect through noon on Tuesday.
Residential and arterial streets were cleared on Tuesday afternoon, but Vyhlidal said clean up will likely continue throughout the week. On Tuesday evening heading into Wednesday, he said crews would shift their focus to clearing out downtown.
Becky Kern, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Valley, said that amount of snowfall in such a short time makes for a "rare" event.
Kern, who is also a Fremont resident, said she hasn't seen snowfall quite like Monday's in less than a 24-hour period before. Even though the heaviest band of snow missed the Dodge County area, she said the event remains significant.
Roughly three-quarters of an inch of moisture will likely come from the 9 inches of total snowfall in the area. With a frost depth of almost three inches, that moisture will likely head into the surrounding rivers and tributaries as snow begins to melt later in the week.
"It's going to be that freeze-thaw-freeze pattern for several days and so what is actually good about that is that we're not just throwing all this moisture into the rivers right away," Kern said.
Dodge County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gabrielle Frank said troopers remained relatively busy throughout Monday's snowfall. However, she said many Dodge County residents heeded the warnings to stay at home leading into the week.
"I think a lot of people heeded the warnings to stay home because traffic was fairly light throughout the day and then into the evening," she said.
Frank said DCSO troopers responded to three accidents on Monday, including one around a quarter mile west of Luther Road on U.S. Highway 275 at 9:30 a.m.
The accident wasn't significant and nobody was injured, but Frank said the highway was shut down for around an hour.
Frank said troopers also responded to five motorist assist calls, which included cars that slid off the road or into a ditch.
"I think citizens had a lot of prior warning for this storm," she said. "Our office was closed at noon and also county courthouse closed at noon, so I think a lot of businesses heeded the warnings and got their employees home before the roads really got bad."