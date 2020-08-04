Fremont sees relatively low crime, incarcerations with summer, COVID-19

While cities like Lincoln have seen an uptick in violent crime this past month, the Fremont area has remained relatively normal with crime for this time of the year.
“We’re still quite a ways down from what our normal is before the virus kind of took hold of things,” Dodge County Supervisor Greg Beam said. “So yes there is an uptick, but I don’t think it’s related too much to any of the things that are going on nationwide.”
Beam, who gives updates on the number of incarcerations for the county at Dodge County Board of Supervisors’ meetings, told the board that bookings went from 23 a week at the beginning of March to just five at the end of the month.
At the end of July, the jail had almost 60 inmates in custody. Beam said 113 people were booked that month, showing an increase in light of the pandemic, but still down from normal.
Fremont Police Lt. Ed Watts said while crime ebbs and flows, typically peaking during the summer when more people are out, he’s seen relatively few arrests, with just one made over the last weekend.
“We’re seeing numbers of petty crimes like car break-ins and thefts and things like that, but we haven’t seen an increase in any violent crime,” he said.
Dodge County Deputy Attorney Sarah Sopinski said since the pandemic started, the county has seen an increase in driving under the influence arrests, alcohol-related crimes and domestic assaults.
“With everything with COVID, everything was kind of relaxed a little bit,” Dodge County Corrections Supervisor Justin Libra said. “We just weren’t arresting as many people during that time, the beginning of the summer, so we’re kind of seeing a pickup from the non-arresting people, getting failure-to-appears and stuff like that for not going to court.”
One solution that came up toward the beginning of the pandemic was the implementation of a house arrest program with ankle bracelets to avoid further contact.
“For those who were sober at the time of release, were non-violent and it wasn’t a felony, we were in support of that being set up,” Sopinski said.
Beam, who expressed support for the program at board meetings, said the use of ankle monitors was up to the judges, not the board.
“It seems to be a more economical way to monitor the people rather than incarceration,” he said. “I know that they embraced it somewhat in the heavy part of the pandemic, and I hope they’re still utilizing it.”
Libra said the program was first implemented in April and was found to have worked well with its first test subject.
“We’ve had a couple different people on it, so I think we’ve probably used it maybe 10 times at the most,” he said. “We’re kind of testing it out, doing a test run to see how it goes.”
Libra also said he’d like to see the program continue past the COVID-19 pandemic if possible.
“It’s our intention to use it if we can, especially in the work release-type situations,” he said.
Beam said he would continue to support the use of the program, which he said was an excellent alternative to incarceration considering the situation.
“This pandemic is very real and it’s encroaching upon us, and we’ve been really lucky as the center of the United States, but it’s coming at us from all ends,” he said. “And it’s a real concern in all manners.”
