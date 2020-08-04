Fremont sees relatively low crime, incarcerations with summer, COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While cities like Lincoln have seen an uptick in violent crime this past month, the Fremont area has remained relatively normal with crime for this time of the year.

“We’re still quite a ways down from what our normal is before the virus kind of took hold of things,” Dodge County Supervisor Greg Beam said. “So yes there is an uptick, but I don’t think it’s related too much to any of the things that are going on nationwide.”

Beam, who gives updates on the number of incarcerations for the county at Dodge County Board of Supervisors’ meetings, told the board that bookings went from 23 a week at the beginning of March to just five at the end of the month.

At the end of July, the jail had almost 60 inmates in custody. Beam said 113 people were booked that month, showing an increase in light of the pandemic, but still down from normal.

Fremont Police Lt. Ed Watts said while crime ebbs and flows, typically peaking during the summer when more people are out, he’s seen relatively few arrests, with just one made over the last weekend.

“We’re seeing numbers of petty crimes like car break-ins and thefts and things like that, but we haven’t seen an increase in any violent crime,” he said.