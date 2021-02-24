Fremont sees small uptick in thefts of catalytic converters

The Fremont Police Department is now dealing with a new rise in a specific crime: the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles.

“We’ve seen two or three in the last month, and prior to that, I really hadn’t seen any,” FPD Lt. Ed Watts said.

Thefts of catalytic converters have risen in the country during the pandemic. The device, which controls emissions, is located on the underside of cars.

Catalytic converters, introduced to cars in the 1970s, contain precious metals, including platinum, palladium and rhodium. The converter can be stolen in minutes, with replacements sometimes costing more than $1,000.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, catalytic converter thefts rose from 69 in 2019 to 274 in 2020. As of early February, the Lincoln Police Department had 59 reports.

So far, FPD has received three reports of catalytic converter thefts in the last month, the first taking place on Jan. 28, which involved a vehicle in a downtown Fremont business parking lot. The estimated loss was $600.