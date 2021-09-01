Fremont soaks up over 3.5 inches of rain Tuesday morning

Thunderstorms rumbled across eastern Nebraska on Tuesday morning, leaving heavy rain, flooding and even some road damage in their wake.
Street flooding was reported in Fremont, which had one of the highest official rain totals, with 3.53 inches. Omaha, which was not in a flood warning, received 2.64 inches, while Columbus, which also was not included in the warning, had nearly 1.8 inches.
More than a dozen counties in northeast Nebraska were included in the warning. As much as 6 inches fell in Northeast Nebraska near Osmond, according to the National Weather Service.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that heavy rain caused “significant damage” to Nebraska 1 just east of Murray in Cass County.
A photo the department posted on Twitter showed a section of the approach to a viaduct collapsed, causing officials to have to close the road and detour traffic onto Nebraska 66 and U.S. 34. The department said contractors were already onsite and working on repairs.
The strongest wind gust recorded at the Fremont airport was 47 mph just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
To the south, Lincoln, Beatrice, Crete, Fairbury and Falls City received less than an inch of rain but the Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter that there were reports of tree debris and even downed trees in roadways.
A total of 4.14 inches fell in Fremont over the past three days. That was more than in the previous four weeks combined.
The rain that fell Sunday and Tuesday pushed Fremont’s August precipitation total to 4.63 inches, over an inch above the average of 3.22 inches.
Wednesday calls for sun and a high in the low 80s with a low around 66. The extended forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain on Thursday with thunderstorms likely overnight into Friday. There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms during the day Friday and a chance overnight. Temperatures are forecast to be around or slightly below average, with highs around 80.