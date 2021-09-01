Fremont soaks up over 3.5 inches of rain Tuesday morning

Thunderstorms rumbled across eastern Nebraska on Tuesday morning, leaving heavy rain, flooding and even some road damage in their wake.

Street flooding was reported in Fremont, which had one of the highest official rain totals, with 3.53 inches. Omaha, which was not in a flood warning, received 2.64 inches, while Columbus, which also was not included in the warning, had nearly 1.8 inches.

More than a dozen counties in northeast Nebraska were included in the warning. As much as 6 inches fell in Northeast Nebraska near Osmond, according to the National Weather Service.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that heavy rain caused “significant damage” to Nebraska 1 just east of Murray in Cass County.

A photo the department posted on Twitter showed a section of the approach to a viaduct collapsed, causing officials to have to close the road and detour traffic onto Nebraska 66 and U.S. 34. The department said contractors were already onsite and working on repairs.

The strongest wind gust recorded at the Fremont airport was 47 mph just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.