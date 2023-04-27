The Nebraska Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the opening date for the first phase of the Fremont Southeast Beltway.

Weather permitting, beginning Monday, May 1, traffic will have access to Downing Street via the eastbound and westbound lanes of the newly constructed Fremont Southeast Beltway, according to the NDOT.

The access is part of the three-phased opening of the Fremont Southeast Beltway.

The NDOT reminds motorists to drive cautiously in and around work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.