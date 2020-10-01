Fremont Southeast Beltway project ahead of schedule moving into October

Progress on the Fremont Southeast Beltway is moving forward ahead of schedule, according to Nebraska Department of Transportation External Affairs Manager Sara Soula.

The four-lane divided expressway on the south side of Fremont is approximately 10% complete, Soula said. To date, the contractor for the project has moved around 500,000 cubic yards of dirt ahead of winter.

Bridgework has also begun for the overpass at Union Pacific Railroad and old Highway 275. The other bridge will be located at the US-77 and US-275 interchange.

“They’re going to require a detour, but it’s not for a couple months,” Soula said. “That’s why we keep pushing everybody in the community to make sure they continue to watch the Fremont Southeast Beltway webpage that we have set up on the NDOT website.”

The project is expected to improve traffic flow and safety on U.S. Highway 77 through a beltway around the southeast side of Fremont.