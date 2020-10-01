Fremont Southeast Beltway project ahead of schedule moving into October

Progress on the Fremont Southeast Beltway is moving forward ahead of schedule, according to Nebraska Department of Transportation External Affairs Manager Sara Soula.
The four-lane divided expressway on the south side of Fremont is approximately 10% complete, Soula said. To date, the contractor for the project has moved around 500,000 cubic yards of dirt ahead of winter.
Bridgework has also begun for the overpass at Union Pacific Railroad and old Highway 275. The other bridge will be located at the US-77 and US-275 interchange.
“They’re going to require a detour, but it’s not for a couple months,” Soula said. “That’s why we keep pushing everybody in the community to make sure they continue to watch the Fremont Southeast Beltway webpage that we have set up on the NDOT website.”
The project is expected to improve traffic flow and safety on U.S. Highway 77 through a beltway around the southeast side of Fremont.
That beltway is expected to improve local access and mobility between U.S. Highway 77, U.S. Highway 275 and U.S. Highway 30. The project is also expected to reduce traffic congestion in both the residential and downtown areas of Fremont.
Soula said the next several months will allow for bridgework to continue, weather permitting. As of now, the public doesn’t need to prepare for any immediate detours caused by beltway construction.
Throughout winter, Soula said construction should be able to continue, specifically on bridges.
“They’re not going to be moving a lot of dirt when it’s frozen, but they’re getting started on the bridges so they should be able to work on those as the project continues to progress.”
Construction is set to be completed by summer of 2023.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.