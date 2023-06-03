Keene Memorial Library’s first Out & About Storytime of the summer will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Fremont Splash Station, 2809 Fremont Drive.

Everyone is invited at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in June and July to enjoy storytime at different locations in the Fremont community. There is free entry to all locations.

The summer schedule also includes: Clemmons Park, 1600 N. Luther Rd., June 13; Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Road, June 20; Keep Fremont Beautiful at Barnard Park, Military Avenue and Clarkson Street, June 27; RVR Bank (formerly First State Bank & Trust Co.), 1005 E. 23rd St., July 11; Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., July 18; 30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St., July 25.