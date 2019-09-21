Robert Richardson said the idea to merge his company, Right-Tech Computer Solutions, with Nye Technology Solutions came after getting lunch with the company’s president, Jeremy Barton, last May.
“At the time, I was looking at merging my business with a company that I thought could take over my clients with success and excel,” he said. “And I was very impressed with Jeremy and what he’s been doing with Nye Technology.”
The two signed off for the merger on Aug. 1 and are currently in the process of operating both companies under the Nye Technology name. Barton said the current plan is to finalize the merger by January 1, but it could happen sooner.
“Like anything with technology, as long as we don’t hit any bumps in the road, I think we’ll be pretty far down the path December 1,” he said.
Nye Technology has provided information technology services in the Fremont area for 17 years. Originally formed as Paragon Computer Solutions, its clients include the Fremont Area Chamber, Don Peterson & Associates and Scheer Family Dentistry.
Right-Tech was founded just a few years prior in 1997 and provides IT services to businesses and government agencies in Dodge, Washington and Douglas counties.
Barton said he was excited to start the process, and although it’s early in the process, it’s moving along well. Because Right-Tech employees will now be working for Nye Technology, he said they’ve already started transitioning all of their operations over to the main office.
“That allowed us the opportunity to really kind of sit back and learn about how Right-Tech did things, how we do things and to kind of take the best of both worlds into one,” he said. “There’s obviously things that they have done better than us and things that we’ve done better, but we’re taking all those pieces to put the best product together not only for our customers but also internally to make us more efficient in how we support business day in and day out.”
As well as obtaining Right-Tech’s employees, Nye Technology will also be handling its customers, which Richardson said he appreciated were taken care of well by Barton and his team.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m pretty happy with that, and so far, all the clients we’ve talked to or met with are very open and welcoming to this merger and they’re excited about getting extra people that they can rely on to help them get to all their service needs,” he said.
The companies have also been working on deciding which platforms to use. While their ticketing solution will move to a different platform than what they both were using, their maintenance services solution will continue to use Nye Technology’s.
“While both of them were very similar, we still had to transition to one,” Barton said. “So we’ll be running around and transitioning all of those customers over to that new platform soon.”
Throughout the process, Barton said he wanted to make it as easy for the employees and customers as they possibly could and said that communication was key.
“We’ve really tried to remain very transparent with this, and the goal is, we don’t want to create any downtime for our customers, we don’t want to create any issues in contacting us and we’ll continue to move forward with that concept.”
Robertson said he shares the same passion for taking care of customers as Barton, which made the two companies a great fit for the merger. One of the first questions he said he asked Barton was if he was going to take care of his clients as good as he and his staff had done or better.
“And the answer was better,” Robertson said. “After working with Jeremy and his team for a while, I can see that they definitely take care of their clients very, very well.”
Barton said he was looking forward to the growth and the opportunity to create new positions, including the potential for internships for Midland University students.
“It’s exciting that we’re heading down this path to grow,” he said. “And after we get all these clients merged, we’re hoping to add even more and continue to grow here in Fremont and the surrounding community.”