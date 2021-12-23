Fremont teenager finishes project creating care bags for children at The Bridge

Two years and a pandemic later, a Fremont teenager has finally completed her project to help the community.

Through the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Contest, 15-year-old Jenna Larsen finished work on creating “Smile Bags” for children who pass through The Bridge.

“The idea of the bag was that if kids show up and they have to sit in a waiting room, they have something to give them,” she said. “And then they can keep them, and that’s what the bags are for, so they can carry it around.”

With the help of her grandmother, Cathy Chapman, Larsen sewed 35 of the bags, and earlier this month, delivered them to The Bridge, a center that provides services for those experiencing domestic abuse.

The Youth Philanthropy Contest was created to provide an opportunity for area youth to make a difference in their communities, FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers said.

“Kids oftentimes have great ideas for ways that they can make their community better or they’re great at recognizing opportunities for improvements in certain areas that will be appreciated by many people, but they oftentimes lack the funds to make all of those great ideas happen,” she said. “So that’s where the community foundation comes in.”

Through the program, FACF provides grants of up to $1,000 per project for area youth who want to give their time and talents to benefit others.

Larsen said after receiving the sign-up sheet from her school office in late 2019, she started brainstorming at her kitchen table to come up with an idea for a project.

Looking at FACF’s website, Larsen came across a project from the previous year that provided hygiene bags for people at Care Corps’ LifeHouse.

“I was like, ‘That’s a good idea. I want to flip it and make it a little bit more colorful for little kids who didn’t have toys with them,’” she said. “Because I know how boring it can be just sitting around with nothing to do.”

To be selected for the program, Larsen developed a plan and poster board of statistics. She also created a budget, estimating around $400 to make the bags.

“I got this fabric from Hobby Lobby and my grandma helped me do it and that was the first one we made,” Larsen said. “It was kind of the practice, but it ended up the way we made the rest of them.”

After her project was selected by FACF, Larsen began work on the rest of the bags with Chapman, who taught her how to sew in elementary school.

“She helped me figure out how much fabric we needed,” she said. “And then in periods, we would go get a certain amount of fabric, cut it out and just start sewing it.”

Having sewn her entire life, Chapman said she was excited to help her granddaughter with planning and sewing the bags.

“I showed her how to use a machine earlier a few years ago, so she just took to it like a duck to water,” she said. “And I was just really honored and amazed that she would think of doing something so good.”

Each of the cloth bags contained a coloring book, crayons, toy car, stuffed animal and card game, which included Go Fish, Crazy Eights and Old Maid.

“The idea behind them, too, is when the clients come there and they bring their children there and their children don’t have anything to do while the clients are speaking to the counselors or have classes or whatever, then the children would get these bags to keep them busy,” said Jensen’s mother, Janet.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the project, as Jensen said she couldn’t visit Chapman until they had been vaccinated. At the same time, she said in-person school started back up again.

“I came over on weekends and would just chug away and do a few at a time because when there’s not that big, open on-break time, it took a little longer,” Jensen said. “So COVID definitely put a stop on that.”

Earlier this month, Jensen and Chapman finally completed work on the project and delivered the Smile Bags to The Bridge, which Jensen said was “very thankful.”

“Actually a few days later, I got a letter that was just another thank-you,” she said. “It was very nice. They’re a very nice organization to work with.”

With Youth Philanthropy Contest grant recipients being affected by the pandemic, Diers commended them for moving forward despite the restrictions and mandates.

“It took them a little bit longer, but like Jenna, they got their projects done and put their great ideas into action,” she said. “So we were proud of Jenna for sticking with it and providing these Smile Bags that will certainly be appreciated by kiddos in the months ahead.”

Janet Larsen said she was proud of her daughter and mother for never stopping the project despite all of the obstacles.

“Even though it took two years to get it done, they ended up getting it done,” she said. “And the ultimate goal was for these bags to get into the children’s hands, and they are.”

Chapman said her granddaughter’s work on the project gave her faith in younger generations helping others at difficult times.

“Plus, grandma and granddaughter got to work together real well and we got to really mesh together,” she said. “And I really enjoyed working with her.”

Diers said Jensen’s project was a “wonderful idea” for helping families and children who are in crisis.

“It was also a great opportunity for Jenna, like other area youth that submit ideas, to be able to participate in an activity that really is about giving back and helping others,” she said. “And I think it’s really as much about the benefit of the project itself, but also the learning opportunity for the youth.”

With her Smile Bags, Jensen said she’s learned just how good it feels to be able to give back.

“The satisfaction you have at the end when you’re able to drop them off, it’s like, I did that,” she said. “I worked really hard and it’s all come to this conclusion, knowing that it’s going to make a difference in some child’s life.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0