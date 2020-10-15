Fremont Theaters surviving in a post-COVID environment with reopening

“And then at the end of the night, I go through and I’ve got one of the sanitizing foggers that I will walk through the auditoriums after everybody’s out of the auditoriums,” Rau said. “So it’ll sit there and fog throughout the night and we’re ready to clean and ready to go for the next morning.”

Despite the numerous cleaning protocols in place, Rau said he’s been told by patrons about how happy they were they could come to the movies now to take a break from the current situation.

“But you still have to have something for people to watch. Just because we’re playing seven movies doesn’t mean there’s something that people want to watch until those things come out,” he said. “But the people that are coming back are excited about being back, they love it.”

Even with massive changes to theaters this year, Rau said he’s confident the industry will come back next spring as new movies start to release, and that 2021 could be one of the biggest years for movies in the last 10 or 15 years.

Plus, he said the industry has been through much worse, as many thought televisions, VHS tapes, Blu-rays and streaming services would kill it.