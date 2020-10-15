Fremont Theaters surviving in a post-COVID environment with reopening

After five months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fremont Theaters at the Fremont Mall opened its doors on Aug. 21.
Now, the movie theater, as well as the industry, is still facing uncertainties as major film studios have continued to push their blockbuster films to later dates.
“We’re just struggling just to stay open, just to bring people in, let people know we’re open,” owner Geof Rau said. “I still think there’s a majority of the public that still doesn’t think theaters are open yet.”
Rau became the owner of Fremont Theaters on Nov. 1, purchasing the Main Street 7 Theatre from Bill Barstow. The theater initially closed on March 17, around the same time other theaters in the area did as well, Rau said.
“I think a few of them closed maybe a week earlier, and we tried to hold on and it just got to the point where you just couldn’t do it anymore,” he said. “There was just nobody coming, no new films being put out at that time.”
The toughest part about the closure, Rau said, was the renovations he had planned after purchasing the theater. He had aimed to put in new carpet, equipment, paint and seats.
“But then when all this stuff happened, there was no spending of extra money going around,” Rau said.
Instead, Rau spent the summer doing deep cleaning on the carpets, seats and curtains to prepare for a potential reopening.
“We did some repainting in some public areas, but most of it was just waiting to see when we could reopen so we could start bringing in the cash flow,” he said. “Without cash flow coming in, it was hard to want to outlay $200,000 or $300,000 without knowing what was going to happen.”
During that time, Rau also spoke with other theater owners in the National Association of Theatre Owners, who had decided it had been time to reopen after major film studios had discussed releasing films in September.
But with many films like “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Dune” and “No Time to Die” being pushed to 2021, Rau said the theater has few new movies.
“We were going to give ourselves a couple-week head start leading into some of the new films that were coming out, just to start letting people know we were open,” he said. “Then obviously, all the major studios started pulling their films shortly after we opened.”
However, the theater has been able to get a couple new movies. Last weekend, it started showing “The War with Grandpa” starring Robert De Niro, and this weekend, it will open “Honest Thief” with Liam Neeson.
“The majority of the films are still the repertory films: ‘The Empire Strikes Back,’ ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Halloween,’ ‘Nightmare on Elm Street,’” Rau said. “All of those titles are being shown just to fill up screens, just to try to bring some people in.”
Like a restaurant needing food, Rau said Fremont Theaters needs a steady flow of new, good film titles to get people coming in.
“And I think it shows, people are willing to come out to the theater, because our numbers have been growing each week,” he said. “But there’s still not that big, tentpole film that everybody wants to see that’s out there right now.”
Since reopening, Fremont Theaters now requires patrons to wear masks in the lobby, hallways and while not eating or drinking in the auditoriums. The theater’s employees are also wearing masks, and Plexiglas barriers have been installed at the front desks.
“After every round gets started, we do a quick sanitizing of all touch surfaces, which means the countertops, poles, hallways, door handles going into the auditoriums, and then also the push bars coming out of the auditoriums,” Rau said.
The process is also repeated when the employees go in to clean the auditoriums after the end of their film. Additionally, Rau said occupied armrests are cleaned and sanitized.
“We go in and mark down where people have sat so we know where they’re at, and we’re going one seat on either side of them, just in case that they reach over and set something in those,” he said.
Two to three times per round, the restrooms are also cleaned and sanitized, as the toilets and countertops are wiped down.
“And then at the end of the night, I go through and I’ve got one of the sanitizing foggers that I will walk through the auditoriums after everybody’s out of the auditoriums,” Rau said. “So it’ll sit there and fog throughout the night and we’re ready to clean and ready to go for the next morning.”
Despite the numerous cleaning protocols in place, Rau said he’s been told by patrons about how happy they were they could come to the movies now to take a break from the current situation.
“But you still have to have something for people to watch. Just because we’re playing seven movies doesn’t mean there’s something that people want to watch until those things come out,” he said. “But the people that are coming back are excited about being back, they love it.”
Even with massive changes to theaters this year, Rau said he’s confident the industry will come back next spring as new movies start to release, and that 2021 could be one of the biggest years for movies in the last 10 or 15 years.
Plus, he said the industry has been through much worse, as many thought televisions, VHS tapes, Blu-rays and streaming services would kill it.
“Everybody’s got kitchens in their houses, but people still go out to eat all the time,” Rau said. “That’s what it is. Everybody has a big-screen in their house, but it’s not the same as going to a theater and watching it with a crowd, eating the popcorn, drinking the pop, watching it on the big screen like it was meant to be seen.”
But for now, Rau said he just wants people to know that Fremont Theaters is open and is doing the best it can to keep people safe.
“Come support a locally owned business,” he said. “We’re going to stay open and keep going as long as we can.”
