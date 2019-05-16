An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., in Fremont.
The American Red Cross has a critical shortage of type O blood. Right now, the Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical. While just 7 percent of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at www.RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-733-2767.
In thanks, all those who donate blood with the Red Cross through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.