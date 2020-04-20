Fremont to see $1 million decline in city receipts with pandemic

City officials have estimated that Fremont will face a decline in city receipts by almost $1 million as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That number includes reductions of $100,000 (around a 20% decline) in food and beverage occupation and lodging taxes, $275,000 (around 5%) in sales tax receipts and $175,000 (around 10%) in gas tax.
But the biggest decline is in Keno receipts, which is seeing a 90% decrease of $375,000, as bars who offer the game are closing their doors. Director of Finance Jody Sanders said although the funding typically comes in as property tax relief, they were tied to capital projects for this year’s budget.
“So there might be some capital projects, particularly in the parks and rec area, that may not get done for two reasons: one, the funding, but also, we’re already kind of running into some supply chain issues, just because some industries have just shuttered their businesses for the time being,” she said.
City Administrator Brian Newton said the easiest way to make up for the loss of revenue will be to delay city projects.
“So if you had something budgeted, you’re just going to delay it into next year simply because the money’s not going to be there,” he said. “So now, we have to prioritize, and we always do to an extent anyway, but now you’ve really going to have to prioritize because there’s just a lack of funds.”
Newton said the city’s estimate was made in anticipation of the situation lasting to the end of May.
“So if we can get back up to speed quicker, that would certainly minimize that,” he said. “But I think through May, we’re going to see those kinds of numbers.”
Like other communities, Newton said Fremont is facing a decline in these numbers simply because more people are staying home.
“Everybody is saying the same thing: sales tax declines, occupation tax decline because of the food and beverage taxes,” he said. “This is just really taking a toll on cities.”
Although Sanders said it’s too early to know exactly how sales tax will be impacted, the state has already been seeing a decline. She said the receipts that would’ve been received in March or April will be pushed to June or July.
“I’m just really glad that Amazon and others that are doing delivery are also still collecting sales tax,” Sanders said. “So that shouldn’t impact us too much.”
Despite the downfalls, Newton said he doesn’t expect to see a decline in property tax revenue.
“I’m hoping there’s no delay, because there may be some people that because of loss of a job or loss of income or because now they’re laid off, we may see some of those carried out a little bit further because they’re just maybe slow in getting them paid to the county,” he said.
Sanders also said although the timing for real estate property tax hasn’t changed, she’s also hoping that personal property tax returns are received sooner rather than later.
“We’ll get it eventually,” she said. “The city has a fair amount of reserves available, we just don’t want to spend like nothing’s wrong.”
