Fremont to see $1 million decline in city receipts with pandemic

Newton said the city’s estimate was made in anticipation of the situation lasting to the end of May.

“So if we can get back up to speed quicker, that would certainly minimize that,” he said. “But I think through May, we’re going to see those kinds of numbers.”

Like other communities, Newton said Fremont is facing a decline in these numbers simply because more people are staying home.

“Everybody is saying the same thing: sales tax declines, occupation tax decline because of the food and beverage taxes,” he said. “This is just really taking a toll on cities.”

Although Sanders said it’s too early to know exactly how sales tax will be impacted, the state has already been seeing a decline. She said the receipts that would’ve been received in March or April will be pushed to June or July.

“I’m just really glad that Amazon and others that are doing delivery are also still collecting sales tax,” Sanders said. “So that shouldn’t impact us too much.”

Despite the downfalls, Newton said he doesn’t expect to see a decline in property tax revenue.