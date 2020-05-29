Fremont to see 37% increase in commercial property improvement valuations

“Due to the 11% coming off from last year, when you look at that, they’ve already paid taxes on that,” Sorensen said. “Not every property is valued the same. Depending on how it is valued with the characteristics of the property it will determine the increase they will see this year.”

Sorensen’s recommendation for Dodge County can be read in full below:

Churchill said the 12% increase implemented by TERC for 2019 was removed so the county could review new properties, properties with permits and any other properties that “needed a review.”

“The state, every year, looks over your review practices and they did not feel that the properties that we valued were an accurate representation of the commercial properties within Fremont,” she said. “So it started with the state. They went to TERC and requested this increase and TERC did vote to go along with them.”

Churchill said there are some properties in Fremont where the 37% increase is justified. Other properties in the city that are either new or needed review to be brought up to the current market, like WholeStone Farms, Jayhawk Boxes and Lincoln Premium Poultry, will be hit hardest.