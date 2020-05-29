Fremont to see 37% increase in commercial property improvement valuations

Fremont can expect to see a 37% hike in commercial property improvement valuations in 2020, according to an order adopted by the Tax Equalization and Review Commission on May 8.
The commission is required to meet annually to equalize assessed and special values of all real property based on abstracts submitted by county assessors, according to the May order. State statute requires the commission to equalize real property valued by the state.
The order passed via a 2-1 majority vote, with commissioners Steven Kettle and James Kuhn voting in favor. Commissioner Robert Holz voted against the order.
Dodge County is broken up into two valuation groups: The first represents the city of Fremont while the second includes smaller communities such as North Bend, Hooper, Dodge, Scribner, Snyder, Uehling, Ames, Nickerson, Winslow, Inglewood and other rural properties.
The 37% increase applies only to the first valuation group of commercial real estate property in the county.
State statute authorizes the commission to increase or decrease the value of real property in any county valued by the state “so that all classes or subclasses of real property in all counties fall within in an acceptable range,” according to the order.
For commercial real property, that acceptable range falls between 92% to 100% of the property’s actual value.
Fremont’s commercial real property valuation was listed at 75.38% of its actual value, based on a report on the county submitted by Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen in April.
In 2019, Sorensen said the commission ordered a 12% increase for commercial properties in the county, which was ultimately applied as 11% across all properties.
The next year, Sorensen said Dodge County Assessor Debbie Churchill removed that increase to bring commercial properties back down to base value. Sorensen said removing that increase allows assessors to return to square one.
“Assessors will take off that adjustment so they get a baseline,” she told the Fremont Tribune. “You go back to a point where you can look at the market in that area to determine what the sales are reflecting.”
Sorensen said sold and unsold commercial properties in Fremont were valued differently. She said the valuation for unsold properties had not increased the same way sold properties had.
“They were not equally treated and that’s where our goal is with equalization,” Sorensen said. “If you have houses selling in a neighborhood, you want to make sure the values were comparable.”
Because the county removed the 11% increase last year, Sorensen said the 37% increase actually translates to an estimated 26% increase for the year. She added that most commercial property owners in Fremont should expect to see a 15-20% increase on average.
“Due to the 11% coming off from last year, when you look at that, they’ve already paid taxes on that,” Sorensen said. “Not every property is valued the same. Depending on how it is valued with the characteristics of the property it will determine the increase they will see this year.”
Churchill said the 12% increase implemented by TERC for 2019 was removed so the county could review new properties, properties with permits and any other properties that “needed a review.”
“The state, every year, looks over your review practices and they did not feel that the properties that we valued were an accurate representation of the commercial properties within Fremont,” she said. “So it started with the state. They went to TERC and requested this increase and TERC did vote to go along with them.”
Churchill said there are some properties in Fremont where the 37% increase is justified. Other properties in the city that are either new or needed review to be brought up to the current market, like WholeStone Farms, Jayhawk Boxes and Lincoln Premium Poultry, will be hit hardest.
“Now, we’re adding another 37% onto that, which is just kind of throwing everything out of whack,” Churchill said.
Churchill reiterated that the increase in valuation is limited to improvement values for commercial and industrial properties.
“It would be the building that’s on it or anything that has improved the land, whether it’s a parking lot or light fixtures,” she said. “Most of the time, it’s just the building itself. So the land value is staying the same but whatever improvement is on that parcel is getting a 37% increase.”
Churchill said the county is expecting an influx of protests to be filed regarding the increased valuation. This year alone, she said just over 20,000 notices have been distributed.
“We would like to head off protests before they actually start,” she said. “The ones that have been reviewed are accurate. They don’t need an extra 37%.”
Churchill said she does not agree with TERC’s decision to issue the increase. She said she spent two days protesting the decision over Zoom.
“There’s a three-commission panel and we lost by one vote,” Churchill said. “So there was a commissioner that did agree with us that he didn’t feel it was warranted either. But two of them did, they went along with the state.”
Real estate agent Rob George said TERC’s decision to implement a 37% increase in commercial property improvement valuation is uncalled for.
“[TERC] is arbitrarily and capriciously taking a broad brush and raising commercial values,” he said in a statement.
Churchill said property owners may stop by the County Assessor’s office to receive a protest form.
“Because we’d like to be a first line of defense, we like them to talk to us,” she said. “Perhaps we need to go out and review the property. If there’s an error, then we can sure work with them to get their value down. We would like to talk to them first and just go over and make sure everything’s correct in the computer before a protest is actually filed.”
