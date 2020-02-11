Fremont to see drop in temperatures Wednesday and Thursday

A cold Arctic front from Canada will move southbound through the eastern United States this week, hitting Fremont on Wednesday.

Hallie Bova, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Valley, said the temperature will reach 0 Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with the windchill at 7 a.m. reaching -19 degrees.

“I know we had some cold temperatures early in January, but I believe that these are the coldest temperatures that we’ve seen this year in the area here,” she said.

Wednesday night will also see powerful winds of 30 mph, potentially 40 mph, according to Bova.

The front will sweep the eastern part of the country southbound, hitting the coast on Friday. Many areas will see a massive drop in temperature with the front.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Other areas could see snowfall, including Detroit, Chicago and other cities in the Northeast, according to AccuWeather.

“It may have a little bit of snow with it, but we’re not expecting any accumulation,” Bova said. “The big concern will be the cold temperatures behind it.”

The high temperature on Thursday is expected to be 15 degrees, but Friday will see temperatures in the upper 30s, with the weekend seeing the 40s.