Fremont to see possible mix of precipitation throughout Friday

The Fremont area is expected to receive a mix of precipitation throughout the day starting Friday morning.

Clint Aegerter of the National Weather Service in Valley said Thursday afternoon that Friday morning has chances of a “winter mix of about everything.”

“It could be rain, could be snow, could be some sleet, maybe some freezing rain,” he said. “It’s definitely a situation where just a degree or two could make a pretty big difference on what falls and what sticks during the day.”

The weather is part of a winter storm that will travel south through the Northern Plains tonight as it continues through the Upper Midwest and into the mid-Mississippi Valley Friday night.

“Fremont’s going to be kind of right on the edge of it, so it may end up not being impactful if it doesn’t change to snow right away,” Aegerter said. “But it’s so close that it’s worth paying close attention to.”

Fremont has a winter weather advisory for Friday, with a high of 37 degrees and a low of 13 degrees for that day.

By Friday afternoon, Aegerter said the warmer temperatures could then cause “spotty” periods of rain.

“By the late afternoon or early evening, it should all switch over to snow, including during the evening commute time frame,” he said. “So it could get a little slick during the evening commute.”

Aegerter said the main concern is the freezing of whatever participation falls earlier in the day before the snow falls, causing a layer of ice under the snow.

“Again, it’s going to come down to a degree or two either way on how impactful that becomes, but it’s something we’re certainly concerned with,” he said.

By the evening, Aegerter said the snow should last into the night and taper off between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., with Fremont expected to see around 2 inches.

Again, Aegerter reiterated that the conditions will be entirely dependent on temperature, which will determine when the snow begins.

“The snow happens a little bit earlier, it could be a little bit higher than that. If it happens later, it could be less,” he said. “And of course, the storm track could shift just a little bit too, but we’re probably more concerned with the temperatures.”

Aegerter encouraged residents to keep an eye on the forecast and stay updated on Friday morning to stay safe on the roads.

“If you encounter snow, take it slow and allow for some extra travel time,” he said. “On Friday afternoon, if you want to take off early from work to kind of help yourself, give yourself that extra time to get home, that might not be a bad idea.”

