Fremont Tribune building sold, will house newspaper and TEK Services

The idea of selling the building came about eight years ago, Laboy said, when the paper consolidated its printing operations to the Lincoln Journal Star.

“Several years later, we found ourselves in a building too big for our needs and the maintenance of unused space consumed more and more of our resources and time,” he said. “The talks really heated up last year, when there were some interest and questions from other local business owners, so we decided to list it this year and see if there was serious interest.”

Laboy said selling the building made sense, as the newspaper industry, which has seen much change in the past two decades with consolidations, buyouts and closures, has been shifting to a digital era.

“This will benefit the Tribune by allowing us to spend less time managing a largely unused building and focusing more on what we do best,” he said. “Our news team is working hard to tell more stories in video and digitally, our advertising team will focus on sharing the new digital solutions we have for local businesses and our circulation contractor has moved out of the building already, while maintaining good customer service.”