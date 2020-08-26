Fremont Tribune building sold, will house newspaper and TEK Services

William Loughman III, a Fremont business owner and entrepreneur, has purchased the Fremont Tribune building at 135 N. Main St.
The building will remain home to the Fremont Tribune’s operations, but will also be home to TEK Services, Loughman’s business, a company that specializes in contract manufacturing, including custom fabrication and assembly; fulfillment; electrical, mechanical, and electro-mechanical repairs; and warehousing.
“The city of Fremont is and will continue to be a mecca for economic development,” Loughman said in a press release. “It’s exciting that a building with such history and significance in our community will play a key role in this continued growth.”
The Fremont Tribune will lease about two-thirds of the front office area, with walls to be placed between the two businesses. The building, which was built in 1964, will keep its Tribune signage on the outside, with new signage to be placed for TEK Services.
Loughman purchased TEK Services in 2011, having previously served as president of Pettibone, LLC in Baraga, Michigan, and vice president of retail, service and parts at Valmont Industries.
“Bill takes a lot of pride in his current facility and we know he will put the same resources towards his new building,” Fremont Tribune Publisher Vincent Laboy said. “This is good news for Bill, TEK Services, our downtown neighbors and the Fremont Tribune.”
The idea of selling the building came about eight years ago, Laboy said, when the paper consolidated its printing operations to the Lincoln Journal Star.
“Several years later, we found ourselves in a building too big for our needs and the maintenance of unused space consumed more and more of our resources and time,” he said. “The talks really heated up last year, when there were some interest and questions from other local business owners, so we decided to list it this year and see if there was serious interest.”
Laboy said selling the building made sense, as the newspaper industry, which has seen much change in the past two decades with consolidations, buyouts and closures, has been shifting to a digital era.
“This will benefit the Tribune by allowing us to spend less time managing a largely unused building and focusing more on what we do best,” he said. “Our news team is working hard to tell more stories in video and digitally, our advertising team will focus on sharing the new digital solutions we have for local businesses and our circulation contractor has moved out of the building already, while maintaining good customer service.”
With the Fremont Tribune staying in the same building, Laboy said he’s excited for the change and looking forward to a long relationship with Loughman, whom he said understands and respects the history of the newspaper and its building.
“This is not just a building, but an important piece of our city’s history,” Loughman said. “When people who grew up here think of ‘home,’ they likely think of the Tribune building. It’s important to me that the building maintain its integrity as a historical icon in our community.”
