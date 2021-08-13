 Skip to main content
Fremont Tribune seeks readers' memories of Sept. 11, 2001, for special section
Fremont Tribune seeks readers' memories of Sept. 11, 2001, for special section

The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks is this year, and Lee Enterprises wants to share your memories of this historic day.

Readers are asked to submit their memories/takeaways of Sept. 11, 2001, that are 250 words or less. One reader’s submission from each of Lee Enterprises’ properties, which includes the Fremont Tribune, will be chosen to be included in a companywide 16-page special section.

The Fremont Tribune also will be sharing readers’ memories in its Sept. 11 edition.

Submissions of 250 words or less can be emailed to newsroom@fremonttribune.com. Submissions need to include your name and city of residence.

The deadline for submissions to be included in the Lee-wide special section is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

