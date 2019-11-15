The Fremont Tribune is looking for children to be featured as Santa’s Little Helpers.
Fifteen children will be randomly selected as Santa’s Little Helpers. Their color photos will be published, one photo per day, in the Fremont Tribune beginning on Dec. 3. All photos will be published in the Dec. 21 edition of the Tribune. Children up to, and including age 5 as of Dec. 21, 2019, are eligible.
Color photos of good quality will be accepted. Only one child per photo. The child’s name must be printed on the back of the photo.
There is no cost to submit, we just ask that you bring a can of food for donation to the food bank with your entry.
The following must be included with each photo: Child’s name, age, birth date, parents’ names and city of residence, daytime phone and a parent’s signature. The deadline to submit photos is 5 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Photos (jpg format) and information also may be emailed to newsroom@fremonttribune.com.
Photos will be available for pick up at the Fremont Tribune from Dec. 30 to Jan. 31. Photos not claimed by that date will be discarded. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to have your photo mailed back to you.