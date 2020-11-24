Fremont Tribune seeks Santa's Little Helpers

The Fremont Tribune is looking for children to be featured as Santa’s Little Helpers.

Eighteen children will be randomly selected as Santa’s Little Helpers. Their color photos will be published, one photo per day, in the Fremont Tribune beginning on Dec. 1. All photos will be published in the Dec. 19 edition of the Tribune. Children up to, and including age 5 as of Dec. 19, 2020, are eligible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Color photos of good quality will be accepted. Only one child per photo. There is no cost to submit a photo.

Photos (jpg format) and information may be emailed to newsroom@fremonttribune.com. If you submit a printed photo, the child’s name must be printed on the back of the photo. The Tribune’s lobby is closed to walk-in traffic, but a drop box is located next to the front door. Photos and information also may be mailed to: Fremont Tribune, 135 N. Main St., Fremont, NE 68025. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to have your photo mailed back to you.

The following must be included with each photo: Child’s name, age, birth date, parents’ names and city of residence, daytime phone and a parent’s signature. The deadline to submit photos is 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0