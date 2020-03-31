Fremont trucking company seeing closed stops, less traffic with coronavirus

With hauls involving Clorox, medical supplies and dog food, Tim McCormick said the truckers at Fremont Contract Carriers have their hands full with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m sure that there’s companies that haul different commodities that may not be seeing the increase in demand, but with our customer base, we’re having to turn down freight because we just can’t handle it,” said McCormick, president and CEO of FCC.

FCC and other trucking companies have been affected by the coronavirus, seeing barren roads, closed truck stops and more shipments.

“We were busy before COVID-19 hit, but across the industry, there’s been a tightening of capacity, so there’s not enough trucks to haul all the freight that needs to get moved,” McCormick said. “So it’s been a struggle to keep up with demand from our respect.”

For FCC’s drivers, McCormick said many have seen closed restaurants, travel centers and truck stops along their routes.

“That’s kind of created some issues for our drivers, but it’s more of a nagging problem,” he said. “They can still get food with take-out and stuff, but their lives are changing out on the road as well because it’s just different.”