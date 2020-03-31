Fremont trucking company seeing closed stops, less traffic with coronavirus

With hauls involving Clorox, medical supplies and dog food, Tim McCormick said the truckers at Fremont Contract Carriers have their hands full with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m sure that there’s companies that haul different commodities that may not be seeing the increase in demand, but with our customer base, we’re having to turn down freight because we just can’t handle it,” said McCormick, president and CEO of FCC.
FCC and other trucking companies have been affected by the coronavirus, seeing barren roads, closed truck stops and more shipments.
“We were busy before COVID-19 hit, but across the industry, there’s been a tightening of capacity, so there’s not enough trucks to haul all the freight that needs to get moved,” McCormick said. “So it’s been a struggle to keep up with demand from our respect.”
For FCC’s drivers, McCormick said many have seen closed restaurants, travel centers and truck stops along their routes.
“That’s kind of created some issues for our drivers, but it’s more of a nagging problem,” he said. “They can still get food with take-out and stuff, but their lives are changing out on the road as well because it’s just different.”
But McCormick said backlash from trucking associations have reopened some of the facilities as states take action against the pandemic. For instance, he said the state of Pennsylvania reopened 13 of its 30 travel plazas on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, as it affected parking.
“We’ve experienced a little bit of that where state agencies have kind of just done a knee-jerk reaction, closed things down, and then through urging, they’d reopen rest areas, things like that,” he said. “So parking was an issue before and still is an issue.”
FCC’s drivers have also limited how much time they spend at truck stops, often only stopping to fill up with gas before leaving, McCormick said.
“I think when they’re on home time, they’re trying to stock up with food and beverages like water or pop and things like that,” he said. “They’ve all got refrigerators in their trucks and microwaves and stuff, so they’re having to do more of that in their cab to kind of self-isolate.”
When arriving with their shipped material, McCormick said FCC’s drivers are screened with questions involving any symptoms of the coronavirus before they are allowed to deliver.
“The shipping community is taking their precautions as well,” he said. “So that’s different, having to answer a lot of questions before you deliver your load that in a normal course of business you wouldn’t have to do.”
But the drivers have seen some good come out of the situation: less busy roads. McCormick said truckers have picked up speed even in areas like Atlanta, which is notorious for its congested traffic.
“I think that’s a nationwide phenomenon,” he said. “I think it’s more pronounced in the metro areas, but I think they’re experiencing improved transient times, which I guess has been one blessing in all of this.”
McCormick said he’s sending out weekly updates to the drivers, whether it’s a video recording or a Word document.
“We send out fleet-wide messages when we hear about a truck stop that had a case of coronavirus, and then we’ll go back to look who might have fueled there in the last two weeks and notify them,” he said. “So communication is extremely important in this time.”
At the FCC office in Fremont, McCormick said employees who are living with high-risk individuals have been allowed to work remotely.
“We’ve locked some interior doors to keep our drivers separate from our technicians,” he said. “So our drivers are allowed to get to the driver facility, the break rooms and things like that, but not mingling our technicians with our drivers to keep both of them safe.”
With the virus possibly being airborne, FCC is also looking at splitting office shifts, with employees alternating every week between working from home.
“But we prop doors open so the doors aren’t being touched frequently, we’ve got hand sanitizer, hand sanitizing agents all around our buildings,” McCormick said. “So we’re trying to do what the CDC recommends as best we can.”
While FCC has seen a big increase in shipping volumes with consumers stockpiling for the coming months, McCormick said this peak will not last for the industry.
“We kind of expect, and this is my guess, I’m not an economist, but I think from the middle of April to the middle of May, so about four weeks, it’s going to be slow, where we’re going to see shipping volumes drop,” he said. “And then as far as the recovery, it’s all going to depend on how quickly companies ramp back up.”
McCormick is proud of the work the company has done, which he said has been changing day to day as new updates come in.
“I would say that we’re doing the best we can,” he said. “There’s no right answer, there’s no wrong answer, we’re just doing the best we can to keep things moving, keeping our employees, our contractors and our customers as safe as possible, while still conducting business and fulfilling the needs of the American consumers.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.