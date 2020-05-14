Fremont United Way in search of volunteer sewers for mask-making

“About the same time, I was approaching the anniversary of my mother’s death, and she’s the one who taught me to sew,” she said. “So I thought what better way to honor her memory than to use skills she gave me and help friends and colleagues.”

Gallagher created the group on March on March 23, about a week-and-a-half before the CDC made its recommendation. Although the group started small, it soon went viral and had member requests not only in Nebraska but in countries around the world, including Italy and Australia.

“We wound up having members from everywhere join,” Gallagher said. “And most of their stories were that they wanted to learn how to do this too, how to set up the group, how to make this work in their own community.”

In about six weeks, the group’s all-volunteer staff made about 53,000 masks. Its requests range from one mask to around 5,000, and the shipments go around the world.

“So every possible reason for needing a mask, we’ve seen,” Gallagher said.

With Fremont’s donations, Trujillo said she will keep a list of interested volunteers in case materials do come in. She said the donations can come in various forms, as Marriott International gave bed sheets for Nebraska’s Hands and Feet to use.