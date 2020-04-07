Fremont using tiered response guide to coronavirus pandemic

“And he talks with the governor, he talks with Terra Uhing at Three Rivers [Public Health Department], and so it’s his call when we’re going to escalate this.”

The plan is currently in a draft form, as the city doesn’t know the severity of the situation yet, Newton said. A modified draft of an emergency plan for utilities and models from other cities were used for the draft, which was originally planned to cover other emergencies.

“There’s not too many other situations you’re going to send people home, there’s not too many other situations where you’re going to simply staff up for only essential services,” Newton said. “So it ended up being kind of a one-off, I think it’s pretty much just the COVID.”

Newton said the decision made to close businesses like barber shops, nail salons and beauty salons last Friday was a difficult choice to make. Because the next step would see a significant impact to the city government, he said the city decided to stay at level two for the time being.