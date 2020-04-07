Fremont using tiered response guide to coronavirus pandemic

The city of Fremont is using a tiered response guide of four levels to determine how government and utility services will run with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The plan was established prior to the March 24 Fremont City Council meeting, in which the council unanimously approved a compensation plan related to the levels.
“All the department heads had a say in each level in determining what the strategy would be for the city as we move forward through this entire process,” Mayor Scott Getzschman said. “And I think it’s a well-laid-out plan, and as we move to those different levels, I think we’ll be successful at each step.”
The levels consist of one (green), two (yellow), three (orange) and four (red), with the numbers going up with the severity of the pandemic.
Level one has the delivery of services at normal, with minimal impact to staffing. Fremont is currently in level two, which is minimal impact to delivery of services.
With level three, the delivery of services has been impacted, with many of the non-essential services being temporarily discontinued. The plan peaks with level four, where only essential services are maintained with minimum staff.
“I don’t know when we’re going to go to the next level. That’s the mayor’s call,” City Administrator Brian Newton said.
“And he talks with the governor, he talks with Terra Uhing at Three Rivers [Public Health Department], and so it’s his call when we’re going to escalate this.”
The plan is currently in a draft form, as the city doesn’t know the severity of the situation yet, Newton said. A modified draft of an emergency plan for utilities and models from other cities were used for the draft, which was originally planned to cover other emergencies.
“There’s not too many other situations you’re going to send people home, there’s not too many other situations where you’re going to simply staff up for only essential services,” Newton said. “So it ended up being kind of a one-off, I think it’s pretty much just the COVID.”
Newton said the decision made to close businesses like barber shops, nail salons and beauty salons last Friday was a difficult choice to make. Because the next step would see a significant impact to the city government, he said the city decided to stay at level two for the time being.
“We didn’t want to go there because we’ve still got contractors out there working, we’ve got a lot of people out there working,” he said. “And the minute we go down to either reduce that or just essential surface staff like in level four, city services are going to get affected, and that’s really going to hit these people hard.”
As for the future, Newton said there could be a possibility that the city goes straight from level two to level four, as he said level three was identified as a more gradual way to only keep some employees home.
“I’m not sure we’ll get there,” he said. “I think we could just jump from a two to a four if we get a stay-at-home order by the governor.”
However, Getzschman said he doesn’t see the city skipping to level four and hopes the level will be avoided altogether. But for the time being, he said he will continue to receive guidance from Three Rivers on future decisions.
“If the cases begin to rise and they begin to affect the employees of either the city or the Department of Utilities at that point in time, we would begin to try and slow down the spread and slow down the impact on the city,” Getzschman said. “So we would at that point in time probably move to level three.”
