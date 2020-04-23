Fremont utilities receive national recognition for electric service

The Fremont Department of Utilities has received national recognition for its electric utility for the third year in a row from the American Public Power Association.
“This is basically a measure of the reliability of Fremont’s electronic distribution system,” Assistant City Administrator of Utilities Troy Schaben said. “And it goes to show that our distribution system is working very well and our employees do a very good job keeping it running and keeping power to the customers.”
Fremont and Grand Island were the only two Nebraska utility departments to receive recognition from the APPA, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 utilities across the country.
“Community-owned public power utilities have an excellent record when it comes to reliability,” APPA Senior Director of Energy and Environmental Services Alex Hofmann said in a press release. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”
Schaben said he was proud of the work of the department’s employees, as well as the members of the Utility and Infrastructure Board.
“They’ve done a very good job forecasting what Fremont needs, trying to stay ahead of potential problems that could cut them up,” he said. “I think we’ve done a very good job maintaining our system and trying to eliminate problems before they occur.”
According to the release, Fremont customers experience an average of 16 minutes per year of a loss of electricity, compared to the national average of 143 minutes.
“We are proud to receive this recognition,” City Administrator Brian Newton said in the release. “It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep Fremont powered.”
Schaben said the win is a testament to the employees and how hard they work.
“Electricity is something that a lot of people don’t think about until they flip a switch and it’s not on,” he said. “And I think our employees do a very good job providing that to our utility customers.”
