Fremont utilities receive national recognition for electric service

The Fremont Department of Utilities has received national recognition for its electric utility for the third year in a row from the American Public Power Association.

“This is basically a measure of the reliability of Fremont’s electronic distribution system,” Assistant City Administrator of Utilities Troy Schaben said. “And it goes to show that our distribution system is working very well and our employees do a very good job keeping it running and keeping power to the customers.”

Fremont and Grand Island were the only two Nebraska utility departments to receive recognition from the APPA, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 utilities across the country.

“Community-owned public power utilities have an excellent record when it comes to reliability,” APPA Senior Director of Energy and Environmental Services Alex Hofmann said in a press release. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”

Schaben said he was proud of the work of the department’s employees, as well as the members of the Utility and Infrastructure Board.