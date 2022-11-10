Fremont wastewater treatment plant awarded Best of Class

For the 18th consecutive year, the City of Fremont’s wastewater treatment plant has been awarded the Scott Wilbur Award by the Nebraska Water Environment Association.

The Scott Wilbur Award recognizes wastewater treatment facilities who show outstanding facility upkeep, performance and overall condition.

“The employees at the wastewater treatment plant work hard operating and maintaining the facilities each day, said Jeff Shanahan, Department of Utilities General Manager. This award is an indication of the continued commitment it takes to maintain the treatment plant.”

Treatment facilities are scored on permit limit and compliance, operation and maintenance, effective management and technology and innovations. This year, the Fremont WWTP was selected as the Best of Class for Large Facilities with more than 10 operators. This puts Fremont in the same class as the Omaha and Lincoln facilities.