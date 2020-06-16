You are the owner of this article.
Fremont water turned off on certain streets due to emergency repairs
Fremont water turned off on certain streets due to emergency repairs

The City of Fremont is making emergency repairs today, June 16.

A fire hydrant broke while being flushed Monday night.

Water will be turned off on First Street from Platte to Bell streets; on Dodge Street from Platte to Bell; and on Pebble Street from Dodge to Third Street.

Map of water shut off for repairs

Map of water shut off for repairs

The area marked in yellow is the location affected by the water shutoff while the City of Fremont makes emergency repairs on June 16.

