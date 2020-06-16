Fremont water turned off on certain streets due to emergency repairs

×
The City of Fremont is making emergency repairs today, June 16.
A fire hydrant broke while being flushed Monday night.
Water will be turned off on First Street from Platte to Bell streets; on Dodge Street from Platte to Bell; and on Pebble Street from Dodge to Third Street.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
